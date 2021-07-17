Scholarships: July 17, 2021

Information on scholarships

FIHFC Scholarship

Fullerton India Home Finance Company Ltd., aims to help meritorious students from financially weaker sections of society.

Eligibility: Open to students from Gujarat (Ahmedabad and Surat), Rajasthan (Jaipur), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow), and Uttarakhand (Dehradun) studying in Classes 10 to 12 and have scored more than 60% marks in their previous qualifying exams. The annual family income must not be more than ₹4 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: ₹10,000 (fixed, one-time)

Application: Online

Deadline: July 31

b4s.in/edge/FIHS1

The Bhumi Fellowship

Bhumi offers a two-year, non-residential fellowship towards improving the quality of education in India.

Eligibility: Open to final-year students/graduates between 20 and 30 years of age with volunteering or work experience in any field and passionate about transforming the education system.

Prizes and rewards: ₹18,000 per month and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

b4s.in/edge/THB1

COVID Crisis (Jyoti Prakash) Support Scholarship Programme

COVID Crisis (Jyoti Prakash) Support Scholarship programme, aims to support children who are left vulnerable and with little or no financial support for further education, owing to a COVID-led crisis in their family.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Class 1 to graduation, who have been through any of the following situations: loss of parent(s)/earning family member since January 2020 or loss of job/employment of an earning family member.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year and mentorship benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: July 31

b4s.in/edge/CCSP1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com