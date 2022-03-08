News from the world of education: March 8, 2021

Information on placements, research, partnerships and other events at schools and colleges.

Master’s in EV

Techno India University, West Bengal, recently launched a full-time M. Tech on Electric Vehicle (EV) Technology. The course is designed to impart knowledge of electric vehicles, their design and manufacture, basics of battery-driven electric vehicles and their dynamics, regulatory frameworks and safety guidelines, along with performance improvement for research work to drive the future. Students with a B.Tech degree can apply. More details at https://www.technoindiauniversity.ac.in/

Amrita University opens MBA admissions

Amrita University recently announced that admissions for its postgraduate management programmes are now available. The Amrita School of Business is accepting applications from those who have qualified valid tests such as CAT, XAT , MAT, CMAT , GMAT or GRE. ASB provides MBA with specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Operations, Business Analytics, and Human Resources. It also offers an integrated MBA-MS Dual Master’s programme in Management in conjunction with University at Buffalo, State University of New York. Visit https://amrita.edu/admissions/asb/

Marketing webinar

Scholarly Global will host a free webinar on Marketing for high-school and college students, who are interested in Brand Building and Research. On March 12 and 7.30 p.m.The speaker will be Prof. Ishita Sinha . Visit https://scholarly.co/scholarly-events/ to register.

Placement season

Placements for the PGP and PGPBA Class of 2020-22 at IIM Bangalore recently saw 662 offers from Consulting, IT and Product Management, Finance, Sales and Marketing, Operations, Analytics, and more. Top recruiters included McKinsey, Zomato, Flipkart, Myntra , Goldman Sachs, HUL, Samsung, Microsoft, and others.

The recently concluded final placement process for PGP Management Class of 2022 at IIM-Ahmedabad saw 36 firms hired from diverse sectors such as technology, banking, consulting and analytics participate. Top recruiters included Asian Paints, KPMG, Mastercard, Amazon, eShakti, Nestle, Mondelez and Emaar, and more.

INBUSH ERA World Summit-2022

Amity University recently organised the 22nd International Business Horizon-INBUSH ERA World Summit 2022, on the theme ‘Nurturing People, Purpose, Partnerships, Planet and Performances for Creating Sustainable World-Class Organisations’. Prof. Nick Petford, Vice Chancellor, University of Northampton, the U.K., delivered a special address during the inaugural session.

Advancements in Engineering and Technology

Sharda University recently organised an event on Recent Advancement in Engineering and Technology. Rajive Kumar,member of secretary at AICTE, was the Chief Guest. The objective was to understand recent trends in engineering and technology from an academic and regulatory perspective.

Knowledgeum Academy

The JAIN Group recently launched Knowledgeum Academy, an authorised IB World School from The International Baccalaureate in Geneva, Switzerland. The academy will deliver a highly rigorous, learner-centric curriculum. For details, visit, www.knowledgeumacademy.in.

ELSA marks three million users in India

Virtual pronunciation coach ELSA recently marked three million downloads in India, with maximum downloads from Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Delhi. The company has partnered with enterprises from diverse industries, including hospitality, airlines, higher education, and ed-tech. In India, ELSA has a significant market share of users in tier-2 and 3 cities.

CollegeDekho Group acquires Getmyuni and IELTSMaterial

CollegeDekho Group recently acquired Getmyuni and IELTSMaterial to become the largest student enrollment platform in India. With this partnership, CollegeDekho and Getmyuni will collectively drive more than 25 crores student traffic and facilitating 30K+ enrolments across almost 2,000 partner colleges.

Shiksha’s MBA Outlook 2022 report

Shiksha.com recently rolled out its annual MBA Outlook Report 2022. Some of its findings are: CMAT has become India’s second most popular MBA entrance exam after CAT. With the exception of South India, every region saw a large increase in CMAT . Overall preference for XAT, ATMA, and KIITEE MANAGEMENT has increased by at least 10% in 2021.

News from Amity University

Amity Institute of Psychology and Allied Sciences ( AIPAS ), Amity University, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, recently organised the First International Conference on Applied Psychology on ‘Psychological Trauma and Conflict Resolution in Present Time’. The keynote speaker was Richard Mollica, Director of the Harvard Programme in Refugee Trauma (HPRT) of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

Mumbai’s Amity Institute of Biotechnology ( AIB) recently organised ‘ AmiVigyaan’ to celebrate National Science Day. The theme was Integrated approach in science and technology for a sustainable future. Around 100 students participated in four events — Montage Mania, AmiExpo, Snakes and Ladders Trivia, and Sciceria Season 2.

News from the IITs

IIT Jodhpur recently established a research group on Mathematical and Computational Economics under the School of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, to focus on AI applications to economics and economic theories. Dweepobotee Brahma, a faculty member associated with The Centre for Mathematical and Computational Economics ( CMCE ), received a scholarship worth $ 20,000 from Google India for her ongoing research projects.

A team of researchers led by Santosh K Misra, and Piyush Kumar from IIT Kanpur’s Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering recently developed a Novel Nanoparticle-based Bio-Degradable-Carbonoid-Metabolite (BioDCM) that can protect agricultural crops from fungal and bacterial infections. This was in collaboration with researchers C. Kannan and Divya Mishra from ICAR-Indian Institute of Rice Research, and R. Balamurugan and Mou Mandal from the School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad .

IIT Mandi recently celebrated its 13th Foundation Day. Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog , and Chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, was the chief guest.

Creating future entrepreneurs

Students of Oakridge International School Bengaluru recently participated in MYP Personal Projects, where they showcased ideas and projects that they have been working on through the year. The project aimed to test self-management, research, communication, critical and creative thinking, and collaboration skills.

Sunstone Eduversity collaborates with People Matters to host Talent Talks

Sunstone Eduversity recently collaborated with People Matters to host Talent Talks, a series of virtual panel discussions, aimed at shaping the narrative of India’s recruitment infrastructure and bring to the forefront hiring aspects that have so far gone unaddressed and unresolved. Two sessions have been held and the third will be on ‘Building and Sustaining Partnerships: The Placement Cell’, on scope of collaboration between right campus partners and campus placement cells to address the challenges faced by both recruiters and aspirants.

Leadership Summit

BML Munjal University (BMU) recently hosted a two-day virtual Leadership Summit, which was was attended by business leaders, policy makers, educators and entrepreneurs who discussed how businesses have started to rethink and remodel strategies of organisations towards a more sustainable future. This year’s summit was on the theme Global Sustainability and the Corporation.

Ashoka University’s Merit-cum-Means Scholarship for Undergraduate students

Ashoka University recently announced its first-ever Merit-cum-Means Scholarship for undergraduate students applying for the intake of 2022 and intending to major in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, or Computer Science. Shortlisted candidates, based on predefined eligibility criteria, will receive an invitation to apply. Candidates are required to submit a form with a SOP and the latest income tax return of their parents/guardians. This application form will be open for five days. A scholarship committee will further evaluate the candidates. Some may need to appear for a personal interview. For details of eligibility and how to apply, visit www.ashoka.edu.in

#ChunoWahiJoHaiSahi campaign

College Vidya recently launched its # ChunoWahiJoHaiSahi campaign on the importance of choosing the right university. It has five films that show the perspective of a working professional who wants to upskill.