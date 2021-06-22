News from the world of education: June 22, 2021

Information on courses, admissions, collaborations, research and more

Skill development programme

The Amara Raja Skill Development Centre (a wing of the Amara Raja Group of Companies) hosts a two-year residential programme to train school dropouts to be multi-skilled technicians. Girls and boys who have passed or failed in the SSC or Intermediate level can apply provided they are at least 16 years old. The programme is approved by the government under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS). The course, which is 30% theory and 70% practicals, also includes soft-skills development. During the on-the-job training period, students will have to opt for two specialisations. Selected students get a stipend of ₹7500 for the first three months, ₹9933 for next nine months, ₹10,133 for the remaining year. There are separate hostels for girls and boys. Last date is July 5. For more details, call +91-9490272026.

Sunstone Eduversity offers scholarships

Sunstone Eduversity is offering over 500 scholarships totalling around ₹2crores for aspirants of the 2021-23 batch. These scholarships will be applicable across the PAP (Pay After Placement) and MBG (Moneyback Guarantee) MBA programmes offered by the institutions. Students who enrol until June 20 will be eligible for the scholarship, which can be redeemed against the registration amount paid by them. order to avail the scholarship, students must take the 60-minute Sunstone Scholarship Test, which will be a mix of Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal Reasoning and LRDI. This Internet-based test will be held on July 3 and July 4. Results will be announced on July 7. Depending on one’s test score, students can win scholarships across three slabs. In For more information, visit https://sunstone.edu.in/

Internshala begins initiative and releases survey report

Internshala has launched the Career Starter Internships initiative, which offers 10,000+ work-from-home internship opportunities in fields such as management, engineering, media, and design to students. Those interested can apply from June 22 to July 1. The initiative aims to offers internships that do not require any advanced skills or prior experience from the candidates. Each internship comes with an assured stipend with a maximum of ₹40,000/month. For more information or to apply, visit http://bit.ly/CareerStrt

Internshala Trainings also conducted a survey to understand the perspective of college faculty on upskilling through online trainings during the lockdown. Around 64% of the respondents felt that practice-oriented online training was the best solution. Only 35% said that there should be a blend of physical classes and e-learning for upskilling. According to the survey, programming and data science trainings were the most popular skills with core engineering, management, and career development trainings being the next popular choices.

NMIMS opens applications

SVKM’s NMIMS invites applications for M. Tech. in Data Science (Business Analytics), M. Tech. in Artificial Intelligence and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) at the Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) in Mumbai. The M. Tech. in Data Science (Business Analytics) programs have been developed in academic collaboration with Virginia Tech, the U.S. For details on eligibility and how to apply, visit https://engineering.nmims.edu/

NIT Andhra Pradesh opens M.Tech applications

The National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh has called for applications for M.Tech. Courses. The institute offers M.Tech. in eight engineering departments with various specialisations. Admission will through the CCMT-2021, based on the GATE scores of the years 2019, 2020 and 2021. Last date to apply is June 28. For details, visit www.ccmt.nic or www.nitandhra.ac.in or write to admissions@nitandhra.ac.in

Marwadi University receives Centre of Excellence award

Marwadi University received Centre of Excellence award from the Gujarat government. the university’s Innovation and Incubation Research Centre (MUIIR) also signed a series of MoUs focusing on sustainable development, energy conservation, AI and big-data analytics, EV tech and Industry 4.0. The Gujarat Council of Science and Technology (GUJCOST), funded Rs 20 Lakh via grants into a startup incubated at Marwadi University called ‘Udhyog 4.0’.

Hero Vired joins J-WEL

Hero Vired has joined the Abdul Latif Jameel World Education Lab (J-WEL) as the newest member of the Higher Education Collaborative. Through the J-WEL membership, Hero Vired will join a community of 25 other schools, universities, non-profits, government agencies and companies addressing the world’s most pressing education challenges and exploring opportunities presented by new educational technologies, effective practices, and emerging scientific understandings of learning. The ed-tech start-up from the Hero Group offers career-relevant programmes, in partnership with universities to make learners more competent and industry-ready. Hero Vired will join other members of J-Wel for several upcoming workshops and events over the course of the year exchange ideas and best practices in energy, social innovations, and community intervention.

WhiteHat Jr joins CRY

WhiteHat Jr has partnered with the NGO Child Rights and You (CRY) to inspire children to create mobile applications with social impact intent. As a part of this partnership, CRY will recognise/certify participating WhiteHat Jr. students who create mobile apps furthering the cause of social impact. In addition, senior leaders from CRY will regularly engage with WhiteHat Jr. students to inspire them to partake in social causes.

IIAD conducts vaccination drive

The Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD) organised a free vaccination drive for its employees and their family members in partnership with a partnered with healthcare provider and hospital. People eligible for the vaccination drive included all of IIAD’s faculty members, staff, support staff and family members. The institute plans to conduct a similar drive for its students in the coming months.