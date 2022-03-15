News from world of education: March 15, 2022 

Information on courses, admissions, and other events from schools and colleges.

Artverse 2022

World University of Design invites schools and colleges to participate in Artverse 2022, a digital art competition for the Metaverse and Create their own Future Avatar. Students between the ages of 16 and 21 can register by paying a fee of ₹250. Last date is March 20. Visit https://bit.ly/34Etq2a to register. The registration entitles them to a Masterclass by experts in Illustration and Character Design.

Orchids student bags silver

Mehak Kapur, a Class 8 student from Orchids – The International School’s Masjid Bunder branch recently won a Bronze medal for India at the International Taekwondo Championship organised in Fujairah.

OrangeSlates partners with Thunderbird School of Global Management

OrangeSlates and Thunderbird School of Global Management recently partnered for the Francis and Dionne Najafi 100 Million Learners Global Initiative for educators across India and globally. The certificate will be covered by full scholarships. Once the learners complete the courses, they will have access to lifelong learning options and alternative educational pathways.

upGrad partners with Purdue University

upGrad recently announced a partnership with the Purdue University to offer three certificate programmes in Blockchain, Full Stack Development, and Cloud Backend Development. Each course is for nine months. Visit https://bit.ly/3vX2WE7 or https://bit.ly/3MMcRCH or https://bit.ly/3tTH2in for more details.

TEDx at Elpro International School

The second edition of Elpro International School’s TEDx had 23 speakers share stories of inspiration drawn from their personal experiences. The lineup included students from EIS and Major General (Dr.) Vikram Dev Dogra, Bipin Kaul, Chief Business Officer of PayTM, Professor M. M. Pant, RJ Mandee, and others

At GITAM

The Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO) Andhra Pradesh recently hosted Global Finals of the Global Student Entrepreneurs Awards (GSEA) India Finals 2022 with GITAM University. Seven finalists were chosen to represent India and the GSEA.

The institute also announced three new members to its governing body: Vasireddy Thapovardhan , Managing Partner at Aarvee Enterprises, Visakhapatnam; M.R.K Prasad Rao, Managing Director, M. Venkata Rao Infra Projects Private Limited; and Challa Rajendra Prasad, Executive Chairman of CCL Products (India) Limited.

ViewSonic launches first Experience Zone

ViewSonic Corp recently launched its first Experience Zone in New Delhi to bring all products from entertainment, gaming, corporate and education solutions, under one roof. It seeks to provide an immersive experience, making it easier for its users to access all its AV and IT products and solutions.

#STEMTheGap initiative from Olay

Olay recently launched its # STEMTheGap initiative to encourage more Indian girls to pursue STEM education and careers. The company has launched a scholarship programme for girls in partnership with LEAD. Recipients will be enabled with education and experience allowing them to pursue their passions and interests.

PurpleTutor launches AI-driven hybrid learning for students

PurpleTutor recently launched AI-driven live classes to make every teacher a super-teacher. Bridging the gap of teacher delivery, quality and engagement has been the primary purpose of the AI-driven live classes.

AdmitKard selected to the GSV Cup Top 20

AdmitKard was recently shortlisted to the acclaimed GSV Cup Top 20. The start-up will now compete for up to $1M in cash and prize at the ASU+GSV Summit to be held this April, in San Diego.

NIT Andhra Pradesh partners with BETA CAE Systems

NIT-AP and BETA CAE Systems recently signed an MoU to begin a close relationship for the benefit of B.Tech. and M.Tech students in learning, practising, and applying their abilities in several Mechanical Engineering areas. The collaboration will provide students with industry-level information and prepare them to enter the engineering simulation employment market with training on ANSA pre-processor and META post-processor.

International Conference at Amity University

Amity Institute of Molecular Medicine and Stem Cell Research (AIMMSCR), Amity University, Noida, recently organised the 41st Annual International Conference of the Indian Association for Cancer Research (IACR), IACR-2022, in hybrid mode. The conference aimed to create awareness regarding increasing cancer cases, its prevention, and the role of individuals, governments, partners and societies in overcoming the disease.

KL University adopts 12 villages

KL- Deemed-to-be University recently adopted 12 villages housing over 7,000 villagers, to cleanse the villages’ public infrastructure including bus stands, government schools, panchayat offices, and identified streets. In addition, the KL NSS volunteers also conducted door-to-door awareness programmes on systematised and effective waste management systems and the impact of poor plastic disposal.

Pre-Master’s Programme endorsed by Lancaster University

The first cohort of Study Group Online’s international students have begun the Accelerated pre-Masters Programme endorsed by Lancaster University. The course gives students the prerequisites they need for Master’s courses in areas such as Business and Finance theory, study skills, and the essential English language skills to ensure academic success.

Conference on Peace

RV University organised a conference on peace and conflict prevention and resolution along with Rotary. Speakers included Vice-Chancellor, RV University, Dr.Y.S.R.Murthy, Professor Stephen Marks from Harvard University and Professor Vesselin Popovski, former Head of Peace and Security Section, United Nations University, Tokyo.

Ashoka University and NUS sign MoU

The Office of Global Education and Strategic Programmes (GESP) atAshoka University recently entered into a MoU with the National University of Singapore (NUS) to promote the exchange of scientific, academic, and technical information, appropriate academic materials and other information of mutual interest and to identify opportunities for cooperation and joint research.

eduTinker shortlisted

eduTinker was recently shortlisted as one among 100 start-ups in India by the Appscale Academy, an initiative launched by Google and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). As part of the six-month programme, the chosen start-ups will be trained through a customised curriculum designed to help them drive high-quality apps for a global market.

News from IMS Ghaziabad

Markwiz, the Marketing Club ofIMS Ghaziabad, in collaboration with Ghaziabad Management Association, recently organised the Markshetra: Ace The Phygital Space competition to integrate theoretical knowledge with practical applications and provide a unique platform for students to showcase their innovative ideas, talent and creativity.

The institute also organised a workshop on specialisations and placements for its PGDM Batch 2021-23. In an interactive session on Sharing Success Stories for PGDM students, former students shared their journey on getting placements in top organisations.

Student of Faculty of Law, Marwadi University files PIL

Rounak Sinha, a third-year B.A.LL.B student of Marwadi University, recently filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court of Judicature at Patna, seeking a complete prohibition in the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation, display or sale of any type of gutkha and pan masala.

US Consul General, Mumbai, visit FLAME

David J. Ranz, Consul General, U.S. Consulate General, Mumbai, recently visited FLAME University and met with its Vice-Chancellor and the leadership team. Discussions covered higher educational opportunities, research collaborations, and an interaction with students.

GLIM announces centre for women leadership

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, recently launched a Centre for Women Leadership under the guidance of K. Rajeshwari, Senior Associate Professor, at the inauguration of the Women’s Week Leadership Conclave - #ChoosetoChallenge

Special offer for women students

Avanse Financial Services recently announced a special offer on education loans for women higher education aspirants in which the comapny will waive the last eight EMIs from the loan repayment structure. This special offer will be available on education loans sanctioned between March 8 and April 8 2022 and is applicable for higher education programmes in India as well as abroad.

Working Students’ programme launched

Actyv.ai recently launched the Working Students programme in which the company plans to create an environment for students to gain professional experience as they pursue their studies, thereby enabling them to network and shape their future careers.

Simplilearn partners with IMT Ghaziabad

Simplilearn recently partnered with IMT Ghaziabad to offer a Professional certificate in Digital Marketing. The five-month programme is targeted towards young professionals. On completion, learners will be eligible to enroll for Simplilearn’s Job Assist, and receive a certificate of completion and associate alumni membership from IMT Ghaziabad.

EmpowerYouth.com partners with GoDaddy Academy

EmpowerYouth.com recently partnered with GoDaddy Academy to bring a series of career enhancement programmes to its students. The career certification programmes from GoDaddy now available to EmpowerYouth members are Certified Web Professional, Certified Web Developer, Certified Web Architect and Certified Digital Marketing Professional.