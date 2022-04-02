Admissions: April 2, 2022

Information on colleges, courses, admissions, and scholarhsips

Advanced Graphic Designing Course

Safalta recently introduced Advanced Graphic Designing Course priced at ₹5,999 that can teach logo-making and basics of editing in Canva, Kine-Master, and Photoshop Mobile. The course module consists of a virtual studio tour, over 34 modules and 30+ assessments and lifetime access to their 80+ downloadable resources.

Sattvik Centre of Excellence

The Sattvik Council of India recently signed an MoU with Institute of Hotel Management, Bhubaneshwar, to open the first Sattvik Centre of Excellence. Students can pursue courses on Vegetarian Tourism and Catering Management, Sattvik Auditor and Lead Auditor. For details, visit, www.sattvikcouncilofindia.org

Master in Hospitality Management

EHL Hospitality Business School recently launched aMaster of Science in Hospitality Management commencing this September at the EHL Campus in Lausanne, Switzerland. It covers a range of hospitality and service management topics including talent management, marketing, and more. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3DmEs8Z

Scholarships from BC

British Council, in collaboration with the U.K. government’s GREAT Britain Campaign and in partnership with U.K. universities, announced 20 GREAT scholarships for students from India in Business, Finance, Humanities, Psychology Entrepreneurship, Design, Marketing, HR, Music. In addition, there are seven GREAT Scholarships for Justice and Law (https://bit.ly/3qLYcxR), for courses in subjects including Human Rights, Criminal Justice and Commercial Law. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3tPFhEb

British Council also announced six fully funded scholarships for English teachers from India to study at University of Leeds and University of Stirling. For details about the eligibility criteria, cost, and more, visit, https://bit.ly/3IXM6bm

MIT WPU B.Des. and B.I.D. admissions open

MIT WPU School of Design recently announced admissions for its four-year Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) and Bachelor of Interior Design (B.I.D.) programmes.

Eligibility: Candidate should have passed 10+2 from any stream and any board recognised by Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Minimum 50% marks required (45% in the case of BC category and Persons with Disability belonging to Maharashtra only).

Deadline: April 5

https://admissions.mitwpu.edu.in/bdes/

World University of Design admissions

World University of Design recently announced the advance round of its entrance exam to be held on April 2, for UG and PG programmes. UG degrees include Bachelor of Design (BDes), BBA, BArch, BA (Hons). and Bachelor of Performing Arts. The PG courses include Master of Design, Master of Science (MSc), MBA, Master of Visual Arts (MVA) and Master of Performing Arts (MPA). It also offers Diploma Programmes in Fashion Design, Graphic and Web Design, Photography, Professional Automotive Modelling, Painting, Disaster Resilient Planning and Design and Film Acting.

My Tuition App launches Virtual Labs

My Tuition App recently launched virtual labs to help students understand difficult scientific concepts in an engaging way. It covers a variety of subjects ranging from Physics, chemistry, Biology and Maths, and is open to 5 lakhs+ students currently. For details, visit, https://mytuitionapp.com/

Lumina Datamatics scholarships

Lumina Datamatics Limited recently instituted scholarships for deserving students from the economically weaker sections to enable them continue their education. The beneficiaries include four students from KSR Educational Institutions, Tiruchengode, two from Nehru Group of Institutions, Coimbatore, and one from Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Chennai.

Ednovate scholarships

Ednovate provides scholarships at various levels including FYJC, SYJC, CA Foundation, CA Inter, and CA Final. It identifies academically gifted students who are unable to further their education due to financial constraints and provides support. The basic eligibility criteria is a minimum of 50% in Class 10. Contact 7273967967 for more details.