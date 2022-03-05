News from world of education - March 5, 2022

Information on scholarships, admissions and other events in schools and colleges.

International Postgraduate Scholarship 2022

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., is offering the International Postgraduate Scholarship 2022 to international students joining the University from selected regions including India to study a taught Masters programme in September 2022.

Eligibility: Applicants must be a national of or permanently domiciled in India. The taught Master’s programme must be scheduled to commence in September 2022 and the offer must be accepted before June 17.

Visit https://bit.ly/3hB0MSx for details

Sustainable Agricultural Solutions Summer Programme

The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel, is inviting outstanding students interested in agricultural and environmental processes in arid regions to register for a course on Sustainable Agricultural Solutions International Summer Course at its Sde Boker Campus.

Eligibility: Open to B.Sc., M.Sc. and Ph.D students

Last date: March 13

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3ItRjYP

IMS Ghaziabad offers scholarships for PGDM

Institute of Management Studies Ghaziabad invites applications for its scholarship programme for the academic session 2022-2024. Students planning to pursue PGDM courses can also apply for scholarships.

Eligibility: Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of qualifying exams, merit, academic background and other categories such as special scholarships, dependents of defence personnel and so on.

More details available at www.ims-ghaziabad.ac.in

YouForrte collaborates with IMI

YouForrte has entered into a partnership with the Mumbai-based Institute of Moving Images to bridge the skill gap prevailing in the Media and Entertainment industry. IMI will be offering Film Foundation courses in a hybrid setup for emerging talents. Conducted by Pankaj Roy (Director IMI) and supported by Gargi Nandi (Programme Director), the aspirants will be mentored by creating 2-3 short films based on the curriculum. For more details, visit https://www.youforrte.com/

SGU opens August intake applications

St. George’s University, Grenada, is accepting applications for its August 2022 intake from prospective medical students from South Asia. Students benefit from alignment with the global academic year, as well as immersion in the medical school programme following completion of their final exams, and receiving results during the summer. Students can opt to start their journey to becoming a doctor at the True Blue campus in Grenada in August, or slightly later in September, when taking the UK or India pathways on offer at SGU. For details visit https://www.sgu.edu/

Truman State University offers second cohort of scholarships

Truman State University has announced the second cohort of scholarships up to $10,000 for meritorious students from India for the Fall 2022 intake. The university offers a wide array of academic programmes through its five distinct schools for: business, health sciences and education, science and mathematics, arts and letters, and social and cultural studies.To apply, visit https://international.truman.edu/southasia/

IIAD invites applications

The Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD) in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London, offers undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture & Design. It also offers postgraduate programmes in Fashion Design and Fashion Business Management. Admission is through the IIAD Entrance Test which will be held in April, both in online and offline modes.

Last date: April 14

Visit www.iiad.edu.in for details and to apply.

Dexterity Deck

Aditi Bhalekar, Ishita Chitturi and Dhriti Jain,three students of Bachelor of Design at AnantU, conceptualised and created Dexterity Deck, an interactive card game for children with mild cerebral palsy. The prototype was shared with Sadhana Institute for Mentally Challenged, which helped with the research to develop Dexterity Deck. The game enhances the children's motor, visual representation and communication skills and helps them build a strong relationship with parents and teachers.The students co-authored a paper along with Associate Professors Bhaskar Bhatt and Diti Vyas and presented it at the NCERT conference.

Hallo partners with Agora to launch in India

Hallo, the U.S.-based real-time English learning platform, has announced its launch in India. Hallo enables virtual interactions between English students and native English teachers through live and 1-on-1 classes coupled with interest-based English courses and AI proficiency tests to assess progress. Hallo primarily caters to users from ages 18-35 and has partnered with Agora, the voice, video, and live streaming platform, to create engaging and immersive experiences for language learning.