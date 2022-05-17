News from the world of Education: May 17, 2022

Information on colleges, admissions, courses, MoUs, scholarships, and more…

M.Eng Cybernetics

The University of Greenwich, the U.K. invites applications for MEng Cybernetics through Fateh Education. The course is taught as a stand-alone three-year BEng or integrated four-year MEng programme. Applications are assessed on a rolling basis. Those who passed Class 12 exams with minimum 50% marks and 70% in English can apply. For details, visit, www.fateheducation.com

Courses and scholarships at Strathclyde

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its MSc Mechatronics and Automation course starting this September.

Eligibility: A first-class or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in a Science or Engineering discipline, ELTS requirement is 6.0 overall with no individual component below 5.5

For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3MdQ8ie

The institute also offers several scholarships for applicants joining postgraduate taught programmes in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences in the academic year 2022/23. Applicants should have a 2:1 (or equivalent) in their undergraduate degree.

Deadline: July 31

Subjects: Education, English, History, Law, Languages, Politics, Psychology, Speech and language therapy, Journalism, Social policy, International relations, Social work

The university is also offering the Dean's International Excellence Awards. Students are required to demonstrate academic excellence (usually a UK first-class undergraduate degree or international equivalent), and the potential to make a significant contribution to the Strathclyde community during their studies and in their chosen profession upon graduation).

Deadline: July 31.

https://bit.ly/3sBA55I

KL Global Business School opened

KL Deemed-to-be University recently inaugurated KLH Global Business School dedicated to its internationally normative business courses. Located at Kondapur, Hyderabad, it offers a range of programmes and holds accreditations from NAAC and NIRF.

Bihar’s Filo app connect

The Government of Bihar recently entered a state-wide partnership with Filo to offer free access to its platform to all students of classes 9-12, from over 9,000 government schools of Bihar. The initiative is free for over 45 lakh students.

Heartful Kids block inaugurated

Lalaji Memorial Omega International School recently inaugurated Heartful Kids, at Babuji Memorial Ashram, Manapakkam, Chennai. The goal is to nurture students towards holistic physical development, mental wellness, and social and emotional well-being.

Seminar on Indian Cinema

FLAME University and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) recently organised a two-day seminar on Indian Cinema and Soft Power,and brought together scholars and practitioners to deliberate on how cinema can contribute to spreading the idea of India.

T Rammohan joins EduCrack

EduCrack recently appointed T. Rammohan as the Chief Knowledge Officer. A Chartered Accountant, he has 23 years of experience in teaching and coaches students for CAT and UPSC exams.

FORE School of Management onboards Rajesh Sikka

Rajesh Sikka recently joined the FORE School of Management as a Professor of Practice in the OT and OM area. He is a management expert with over 30 years of industry experience.

College Connect launched

90+ My Tuition App recently launched its new College Connect initiative to help students pursuing their MBA and B.Tech start their entrepreneurial journey. The company will provide new graduates with assistance and resources.

National Moot Court Competition concludes

Faculty of Law at Marwadi University (MU), in association with Abhay Bharadwaj and Associates, recently hosted its second National Moot Court Competition, in memory of advocate Abhay Bharadwaj. Over three days, 16 teams competed from across India.

ThinkerPlace to set up S.T.E.M labs across the country

ThinkerPlace recently tied up with The Lexicon Schools Pune, Achievers Active High School, and Modern School Delhi to set up S.T.E.M labs for children. This will include 3D printing, robotics lab setup, automation lab setup, drone lab, basic lab, and more.

Masterclass on Voice Modulation

Institute of Management Studies, Noida, recently hosted a masterclass on Voice Modulation in News Anchoring for Journalism and Mass Communication students. Smriti Rastogi, Senior News Anchor and Producer, Rajya Sabha TV, was the speaker.

Sustainability in hospitality education

The BBA Global Hospitality programme from Les Roches Global Hospitality Education will now have Sustainability as a specialisation in the last semester along with Entrepreneurship, Digital Marketing Strategies and Financial Performance Management. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3wqQU4r

Veranda launches learning platform

Veranda Learning Solutions Limited recently launched Veranda Acacia, a comprehensive learning platform aimed to bridge the workplace-ready IT skills gap in India. Six career tracks will be offered in two phases.

Coursera partners with Indian HEIs

Coursera, Inc. recently announced a number of partnerships with IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Indore, IIIT Bangalore, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Hero Mindmine, PwC India and Tally Education and also unveiled new job-relevant online degrees and credentials from leading universities designed to help learners.

ARTPARK's Codeavour challenge

ARTPARK recently concluded Codeavour 2021, which saw participation from 69,525 teams of students from 68 countries. India, Indonesia, Arab Emirates, Palestine, Singapore, Korea, and Malaysia recorded the highest participation. Over 80 exciting prizes were distributed to winners.

News from Stella Maris College

The Department of Public Relations, Stella Maris College (SMC), recently inaugurated ‘Yaadhum Manamae Yaavarum Kaelir’, a three-week campaign on ART of Humanity, to spread awareness on values such as acceptance, respect and tolerance on campus.

The college along with CAF India hosted a conference on New Directions: Emerging Trends and Concerns in Child and Adolescent Education and Research in India.

News from the IITs and IIMs

Researchers at the Automation, Verification and Security (AVS) Lab at IIT Guwahati, designed to help learners, recently worked towards developing secure and dependable integrated circuits (ICs) for faster and efficient computing.

IIM-Kozhikode and the National Commission for Women (NCW), recently came together to launch two programmes for women entrepreneurs to undergo professional training and to give professional mentoring to existing women entrepreneurs.

IIM-Kashipur recently conducted its ninth convocation with 374 students passing in the Post Graduate Programme in Management, Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics, Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives and Doctoral Programme in Management courses.

MoUs, partnerships, and collaborations

SpeEdLabs is set to collaborate with coaching academies to benefit students and refine teaching landscape by merging the traditional teacher-classroom learning methods with the efficiency of a Fully stacked AI-enabled practice platform.

Ashoka University recently entered into an MoU with Max Healthcare Institute Ltd to initiate long-term, high quality research collaborations on clinically relevant diseases.

Logically and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi recently extended their existing research partnership on conduct further research on developing advanced technologies to counter hate speech and online mis- and disinformation until 2026. .

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) recently signed an MoU with Medhavi Skills University to jointly develop and promote work-integrated and skill-embedded degree/ diploma courses (Bachelor of Vocational Studies - B. Voc/ Diploma in Vocation - D. Voc).

Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) and Brigade Foundation recently signed an MoU to set up the Brigade-BCIC Skill Development Academy (BBSDA), which will provide opportunities to students and working professionals to upgrade their skills.

DP World recently partnered with the not-for-profit implementation arm of Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd. ( Fiinovation) to implement Pragati, a girl child education scholarship programme, to be undertaken in Mundra, Gujarat. It aims to provide scholarships to 120 girls to further their education.

NASSCOM Foundation, in collaboration with Ciena, will be setting up Ciena Robotics Corners across three schools in the Delhi National Capital Regions (NCR), to introduce robotics, coding and new technologies.

Business, Financial Services and Insurance Sector Skill Council of India (BFSI SSC), in collaboration with Acuvisor Insurance Brokers (India) Pvt. Ltd., recently launched an internship programme to train and certify interns as Point of Sale Persons (PoSPs) for insurance products.

TalentSprint and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have launched a specially curated PG Level Advanced Certification Programme in 5G Technologies with AI and Cloud. Science and Engineering graduates with two years of experience can apply. Programme begins in August. Visit https://iisc.talentsprint.com/5g/ for details.

Cliniminds recently signed an MoU with the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala to offer Skill Development Programmes in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Sector.

Plaksha University and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have recently partnered to foster faculty and student mobility, joint research/publications/conferences, and faculty/staff professional development.

Vijaybhoomi University and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) recently signed an MoU to train and nurture students in entrepreneurship.

Zeon Lifesciences and UPES Dehra Dun recently signed an MoU for joint research on nutraceuticals, phytopharmaceutical and AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy).

The Federation on Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) recently signed an MoU with Prin. L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, (WeSchool) Mumbai, to launch a Post Graduate Programme in Foreign Trade Management (PGP-FTM) at Mumbai.

The Design Village (TDV) Noida, recently signed an MoU with Domaine De Boisbuchet France, to give students exposure to a multicultural environment and provide global opportunities.

PUMA, in collaboration with Mindler, recently launched the one-month Corporate Experience Internship Programme for students between 15 and 20 years, in hybrid mode. Visit https://ce.mindler.com/ for details.

Triller recently partnered with UNLU to provide a platform and career opportunities to budding singers through Triller’s UNLU Singing Stars, an in-app campaign on the Triller app. Participation is open to everyone, and the 60 selected finalists will have the opportunity to enroll in the UNLU Singer fellowship with access to celebrated artists, who will train the winners and support them with networking opportunities in the industry. In addition, the partnership will also help provide the selected musicians a chance to record a music video.

Imarticus Learning and Academy, a part of Euronext Group, recently collaborated to strengthen Imarticus Learning’s existing Certified Investment Banking Operations Professional (CIBOP) programme. This will equip learners with essential skills and knowledge about the investment banking operations industry.