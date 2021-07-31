News from the world of Education: July 31, 2021

Information on admissions, scholarships, and more...

Sanskriti University extends admission deadline

Sanskriti University, Mathura, invites online applications for admission to diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes in Engineering, Management and Commerce, Education, Special Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fashion Designing, Law and Legal Studies, Yoga and Naturopathy, Tourism & Hotel Management, Medical and Allied Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Ayurveda, Unani, and Nursing courses.

How to apply: The application form is available at onwww.sanskriti.edu.in and can be submitted online at https://www.sanskriti.edu.in/register or in-person at the university by depositing ₹1, 000.

Eligibility: Those who have passed or will appear for the qualifying exams under the Higher Secondary (10+2) from any recognised Board of Education. For admission to Diploma Programmes, students must have passed the Class X exam from any State or Central Board.

Deadline: September 30

https://www.sanskriti.edu.in/admissions/admission-procedure

The university, in collaboration with ICT ACADEMY, recently conducted a webinar on Developing Interpersonal Skills. Sindhu Kalyanasundaram, founder, Ignite Academy and Sarva Happiness, and Anjani Kumar Sinha, CEO and founder, Xecutehub, were key speakers. The webinar focused on the importance of interpersonal skills and how it is useful in one’s personal and professional lives.

The Sanskriti Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital also hosted free Ayurvedic health camp and offered free consultation and check-ups and free medication.

Dean’s International Excellence Award - Postgraduate Taught: Humanities and Social Sciences

The University of Strathclyde’s (Glasgow) Dean’s International Excellence Award - Postgraduate Taught offers all qualified international postgraduate students pursuing a Master’s a merit-based scholarship of £4,000 towards the first year of tuition fees of a full-time Master’s, EdD Education or one-year MRes programme in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Eligibility: Candidates must be available to commence their academic studies in the U.K. by the start of the academic year in September/October 2021; have an offer of study for a full-time, Postgraduate Humanities and Social Sciences programme and have paid the tuition fee deposit before August 31.

For more, email hass-pg-enquiries@strath.ac.uk

IIM-B students to host Annual Business Conclave

Students of the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) at Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) will host the 21st edition of Vista, on August 7 and 8. The theme ‘Together Towards Tomorrow’ aims to tackle unprecedented challenges and explore the plethora of opportunities that lie ahead. Apart from a host of events, there will also be workshops for participants to upskill themselves under the apprenticeships of leaders at Facebook, Microsoft, PwC, Adobe, GSK, Nestlé, IIFL and more. Its ‘Master Toolkit Workshop Series’ bundles domain-specific workshops across Consulting, Marketing, Finance, and Product Management. For details, visit, www.iimb-vista.com

Big win

Valli Vikram of CS Academy’s Class 12 (A level, Cambridge) was part of the five member team at INSEAD’s summer entrepreneurship programme, which culminated in a business planning competition in 2020. Her team won the competition. She was invited as keynote speaker to INSEAD’s summer programme in 2021 to talk about her start-up podcast, Chattick, which she co-founded with two teammates based in North America.

Smart Car Race Design Challenge

NXP India recently organised the ‘Smart Car Race Design Challenge 2021’ in association with TOS (Time of Sport). It is the first competition organised under NXP’s platform ‘Artificial Intelligence In Mobility’ (AIM), launched exclusively for Indian university engineering students this January. Students from 87 universities from 24 states in India participated and the event saw 621 registrations for Design Challenge, 750+ webinar training attendees and 450+ active participation on Discord for project brainstorming.

CL Educate to set up Career Launcher

CL Educate recently announced plans to set up an EdTech subsidiary, Career Launcher (CL) to exclusively focus on digital business in the EdTech space. CL aims to focus on aptitude and jobs that form the bulk of the higher-education and youth opportunity in India for the next decade or two. For details, visit, www.careerlauncher.com

Breakthrough in pricing ‘Carbon Risk’

A new mathematical analysis conducted by researchers from IIT-Guwahati (IIT-G) and IIM-Bangalore recently established a relationship between the carbon footprint of companies and the potential risks of investing in these firms. An extensive data analysis of over 200 of the largest listed companies in the American market was carried out and direct GHG emissions and purchased GHG emissions (in power consumption or heat) were considered. The team included Prof. Siddhartha Pratim Chakrabarty, Department of Mathematics and the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, IIT-Guwahati, Prof. Sankarshan Basu from the Department of Finance and Accounting, IIM-Bangalore and Suryadeep to Nag, a BS-MS student from IISER-Pune. The findings were published in arXiv, a curated research-sharing platform maintained by a team at Cornell University, the U.S. The paper can be found at https://arxiv.org/abs/2107.06518

Skill development for women and professional training for youngsters

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Microsoft recently entrusted AISECT Group with their digital operations in rural India. NSDC and Microsoft are collaborating through NSDC’s eSkill India portal. Microsoft’s project to empower women across different organisations will be implemented by AISECT in seven locations. AISECT’s CSR Partnership with Microsoft and NSDC is a step towards meeting the objective of targeting women beneficiaries in a concerted manner and link them up with wage employment and self-employment opportunities by providing them quality skill development training.

NSDC is also collaborating with Amity University Online to train youngsters professionally, enabling them to progress in their careers. Under the partnership, Amity’s online professional courses will be integrated with NSDC’s eSkill India platform to provide a range of certification courses in Business Management, Marketing, Finance, Supply Chain Management, Power, Oil and Gas, Retail, and so on. These courses will be provided at a 50% concession fee only to eSkillIndia users. For details, visit, https://amityonline.com/

PLS expands

Podar Learn School (PLS) recently signed up additional five franchisees in the quarter of April to June 2021 across Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. Through its education franchise-based model, Podar Learn School supports the vision of education entrepreneurs in rural India. With the new franchisees on board, the initiative now has a network of 36 schools across the country.

LPU announces cash award for its Olympic representatives

Eleven students from Lovely Professional University (LPU) are representing India at the Olympics in wrestling, hockey and athletics and the Paralympics. Prominent among these are Mandeep Singh, captain of the Indian men’s hockey team, wrestler Bajrang Punia and athlete Neeraj Chopra. At the Paralympics, Nishad Kumar will participate in the high jump. It has also announced cash rewards for its students who win a medal at the event. The university will give ₹ 50 lakhs to gold medal winners, ₹ 25 lakhs to silver medallists and ₹ 10 lacs for bronze medallists.

Promoting India’s toy industry

A student team of digital game developers from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Chennai campus was recently among the winning teams of Toycathon 2021, an inter-ministerial initiative of Government of India. Team YUKTHI comprising R. Amrita Laasya, A.R. Giris Teja and Kadambari Sree Rama Aditya, all first-year studenta of ECE; S. Palaniappan, second-year student of CSE; and A. Bhavika Taneja, first-year student of CSE; developed a digital game based on Indian culture and history. Five teams from the Chennai campus participated, out of which four competed in the digital toys/games category, and one in the physical toys/games category.

Product Management Case Competition

Leher recently collaborated with IIM-Bangalore’s SIGMA (the Product Management & Technology Club) to organise Techzards - A Product Management Case Competition to test participants’ knowledge of product management and technical understanding. Participants will have to showcase their inner product manager with an innovative solution based on a live case, on the Leher app. They will be judged based on their innovation, functionality and real-time usability. The final round will be held on August 8.

Career in Facilities Management

The Embassy Group recently introduced a Facility Management skill development programme for all students from its adopted government schools. Upon completion of the four-month course in various verticals of Facility Management, students will also find job placements at Technique Control Facility Management (TCFM), a 100% subsidiary of Embassy Services, the Integrated Facility Management arm of the Embassy Group. Through this programme, it aims to provide more opportunity to the underprivileged as well as fill the demand for skilled professionals in the industry.

Upskilling India’s youth

Upraised recently collaborated with tech entrepreneurs to create awareness about skilling for students. It has launched the ‘Embark Internship Programme 2021’ to help college students land internships at high-growth companies. Upraised, along with industry experts and influencers, will sponsor the upskilling and placement of 150 interns. In addition to the six-weeks immersive learning experience, the programme offers guaranteed internship across five career tracks at well-funded fast-growing companies, stipend ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹70,000, land a full-time job offer by performing during internship (PPO), and more. For details, visit, https://www.upraised.co/

Imarticus Learning acquires Eckovation

Imarticus Learning recently acquired Eckovation, a social learning platform, through which it aims to bring in synergies through enhanced new-age career focused offerings in the space of AI, ML, Cybersecurity, Supply Chain Management, Software Engineering, and more. Imarticus Learning plans to further strengthen its programme mix, by offering flagship programmes in collaboration with the IITs.

Namrata Sharma appointed ixamBee’s AVP

ixamBee recently appointed Namrata Sharma as AVP. She has extensively worked in rural banking, microfinance and corporate banking. In her previous stints, she has been associated with Yes Bank and RBL Bank. In her current position at ixamBee, she will be responsible for Business Development through institutional partnerships. With this appointment, ixamBee aims to strengthen its leadership team and provide career guidance to five million students preparing for various government/bank and other competitive exams.

Learning Spiral manages online admissions for nine IIMs

Learning Spiral recently managed the online admissions of nine IIMs through its online application engine UCanApply, which was successfully used for managing more than 30,000 applications for IIM-Bodhgaya, IIM-Jammu, IIM-Kashipur, IIM-Raipur, IIM-Ranchi, IIM-Sambalpur, IIM-Sirmaur, IIM-Tiruchi and IIM-Udaipur. UCanApply routinely processes more than 15+ crores worth of admission applications. The organisation’s products can also help meet student needs for a digital transformation in managing student, academic and exam processes.

Bluebot wins Simplilearn's creative mandate

Simplilearn has awarded its creative mandate to Bluebot, a Bengaluru-based creative agency, to create impactful and unique digital experiences for both Indian and global audiences. Bluebot will be responsible for building the brand across multiple channels and consumer touch points and to strike the right balance between a data-driven approach and creative conceptualisation.