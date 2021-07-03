News from the world of Education: July 3, 2021

Information on admissions, partnerships, new initiatives, rankings and more

Courses in finance and capital markets

BSE Institute Limited recently signed an MOU with GIFT SEZ Ltd., to offer courses in finance and capital markets. The MOU will lead to the development, launch and conduct of programmes related to International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City, the introduction and management of Certification Programmes for the market participants at GIFT IFSC, courses to prepare candidates for international securities regulations certifications, and seminars, knowledge series and conferences, among others. For details, visit, https://www.bsebti.com/

Certification in Advanced Data Science Programme

Jaro Education recently collaborated with Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto, Canada, to offer a 10-month, virtual Certification in Advanced Data Science Programme, to enable working professionals to improve their analytical thinking, innovative capability and data-driven decision-making skills. It helps learners adopt techniques and technologies including data mining, data visualisation, data-driven prediction, data science for cybersecurity, and represent big data findings visually to aid decision-makers. For details, visit, https://www.jaroeducation.com/

Schwarzman Scholars recruitment

Schwarzman Scholars is an international, fully-funded scholarship programme to study for 11 months in Tsinghua University, upon completion of which scholars receive a Master’s Degree in Global Affairs. Applicants must be able to demonstrate not only an excellent academic record but also the capacity to understand emerging trends, design solutions, and to inspire others. Qualified candidates must have completed their undergraduate degrees prior to enrolment and must be proficient in English. Applications are open for Indian students and will close by September. For details, visit, http://en.sc.tsinghua.edu.cn/programdesign/index.jhtml

Timely gesture

uFaber recently announced a new initiative, on a first-come-first-serve basis, to benefit 5,000 needy students, currently preparing for the UPSC, by waiving full fees of its UPSC prelims course (in all worth ₹ 1 Crore). It consists of multi-layered tests, subjective and objective, across general studies and current affairs, expert counselling besides helping each student effectively track their preparation and progress. Applicants must have registered for this year’s prelims (proof to be attached) besides providing the necessary contact details to allow further outreach/ communication, besides a brief profile. Visit https://www.upscpathshala.com/online/prelims2021/

Free coaching facility to NEET aspirants

Vishu Tripathi, founder of Affinity Education, recently launched the Affinity Education App to provide free coaching to medical aspirants who want to take the NEET exam. Launched on July 1, (Doctor’ s Day) with the motto of introducing a one-stop solution for budding doctors, the app will contain free live classes and recorded sessions, daily Mock Tests, live updates, college comparison, application processing window, medical admission, among other key features. For details, visit, https://www.affinityeducation.in/

IIM-Jammu launches online Summer School

Indian Institute of Management Jammu recently launched a free-of-charge, week-long, online Summer School for students of classes 10 to 12. Prof. B. S. Sahay, Director, initiated the idea to engage students positively during the pandemic. It has three modules: the first about global business and entrepreneurship, the second about acquiring new skills and the final one on self-development. For more information contact, +91-8527843609 or +91-191-2585837 Ext: 211, or visit, http://www.iimj.ac.in/

Surge in apprentice hiring

The National Employability through Apprenticeship Programme (NETAP), the degree apprenticeship program from TeamLease Skills University, recently indicated that overall intake of apprentices across India Inc. has seen a significant surge amid the pandemic. In FY20-21, hiring has increased by 35%. From April 2021 to now, hiring continues to spike by approximately 40%, especially across sectors such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, ITeS, BFSI, e-Commerce, among others. The apprenticeship route has paved the way into formal employment. Today, 95% of certified apprentices are in formal employment with 40% being absorbed by the same company where they had done their apprenticeships.

Topping the charts

Chennai-based Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (BIHER) was recently ranked the country’s number one private university and four programmes (Environmental Science, Computer Science, Physics and Astronomy) secured number one ranking in the SCImago Institutions Rankings - 2021. The SCImago Institutions Ranking 2021 also placed BIHER as the top Indian university in research and as the only private university from India in the list of top 300 global universities in research.

Big win for LPU

Students from the School of Electronics and Electrical Engineering at Lovely Professional University (LPU) recently developed a new machine for cotton picking that will offer farmers respite from ‘hand picking cotton’. The machine not only reduces the labour involved, but also expedites the process. It was recently showcased at ‘Texas Instruments Innovation Challenge’ (TI IICDC-19) where the team won the ‘Second Technical Innovation Award’ and received a cash prize of $ 2631. Headed by D. Dilip Kumar and mentored by Prof. Anil Rawat the team members were Yenethala Syamalarao, Uppada Koteswar Rao, Kasthuri Bhanu Prakash, Ganta Tharun Reddy, and Bollampalli Sai Kiran.

Simplilearn at the top

Simplilearn was recently recognised as one of the top training companies for the online learning library sector of the learning and development (L&D) market in 2021 by the Training Industry, Inc. This is the fourth consecutive year that the company has won the Online Learning Library Award.

IDP to acquire British Council’s IELTS business in India

The British Council will sell its IELTS business in India to IDP making the latter the sole deliverer of the IELTS tests in India, it was announced recently. Under the terms of the agreement, IDP will acquire 100% of British Council’s India IELTS business for £130 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis and British Council employees working on IELTS in India will become part of the IDP team. The transaction is subject to customary conditions with completion expected to occur in August.

Three-in-one Management programme

Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management, Mumbai, invites applications for its three-in-one Management programme beginning on August 17, 2021.

Duration: Two years

Last date: July 30

For registration, visit https://bit.ly/3jtWCxJ or contact: +91 9930088330

M.Sc. Advanced Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for the M.Sc. Advanced Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence course starting in September 2021.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class honours degree or international equivalent in Computer Science or a closely related discipline. IELTS score of minimum 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

Fee: £18,950 for international students for 2021/ 22.

For further information, visit, https://bit.ly/3qF0fSY

Learn with me

Internshala Trainings recently launched the ‘Learn With Me’ initiative with the motto of each one help one. Organised in association with ANEW India and Alohomora, the free trainings will be awarded to students from financially weaker sections, who had to discontinue their education. Learners enrolling in any of the 60+ training programmes, including digital marketing, machine learning, and software testing, will contribute towards the donation of one free beginner-level training gifted to a student in need through Internshala Trainings. Students, who are finding it difficult to continue their education due to the financial crisis, can also avail a free training of their choice under this initiative by furnishing a valid income certificate and Aadhar card. To contribute or to avail a free training, visit, bit.ly/LWM-IST

Postgraduate Programme in Data Analytics

Imarticus Learning recently introduced a Postgraduate Programme in Data Analytics for working professionals seeking a career upgrade, without quitting their current jobs. Comprising industry-aligned curriculum and real-business problems, it offers extensive placement preparations and guaranteed interview opportunities. The programme, available in classroom and online mode, offers weekday batches for recent graduates and weekend batches for working professionals with up to five years of experience. Priced at ₹215,000, it offers various payment options such as a no-cost EMI and instalments. While recent graduates can complete the programme in six months, the working professionals’ weekend batch is scheduled over nine months. For details, visit, https://imarticus.org/

International Conference on Media, Communication and Design

The faculty of Journalism and Creative Studies, Jagran Lakecity University (JLU) recently organised a two-day International Conference on Media, Communication & Design (ICMCD) in collaboration with the London College of Communication, University of the Arts London and Universidad Camilo José Cela, Spain. This was an interdisciplinary platform for researchers, practitioners, and educators to engage on recent innovations, trends, and opportunities and discuss challenges and solutions in media, journalism, communication, films and design. Over 200 research scholars participated.