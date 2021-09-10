News from the world of education - September 10, 2021

Information on admissions, courses, partnerships, webinars and more.

ISH opens admissions for two diploma programmes

Indian School of Hospitality has opened admissions for the Diploma in Culinary Arts and Diploma in Pastry & Bakery, offered in academic partnership with AtSunrice GlobalChef Academy, Singapore. Students can study for nine months in India followed by three months in Singapore followed by a six-month paid internship with a leading brand in Singapore. Alternatively, students can also opt for an Intensive Culinary Arts Programme in India where they study for nine months at the Indian School of Hospitality in Gurugram, India, and later choose to specialise for three months and go for an internship.

Eligibility: Students who have completed their Class XII or equivalent and are at least 18 years old. IELTS 5.5/TOEFL 46-59/WPLN Level 5 or at least 75% in English in Class 12 exams is required.

Last date to apply: November 20, 2021

More details at https://www.ish.edu.in/programmes/admissions-process/how-to-apply

Anant Fellowship for Climate Action

The Anant Fellowship for Climate Action has opened the last round of applications until September 18 for the 2021-22 academic year. This one-year fellowship gives fellows the chance to work with top climate pioneers in the world and is based on a mentor-mentee framework. To apply and know more, visit https://anu.edu.in/programme/anant-fellowship-for-climate-action/

The first set of seven Fellows for the 2022 cohort have also been announced. They are Arpita Bose, the Principal Investigator and Founder of Bose Lab at Washington University in St Louis (WUSTL); Humayain Kabir, a PhD candidate at the Wegener Center for Climate and Global Change, University of Graz, Austria; Anusha Sheth, who is pursuing a Master's degree in Sustainable Energy Technology at Technische Universiteit Delft, Netherlands; Juan Antonio Arriaga is a biotechnologist from Mexico, Sigrid Vasconez, a sociologist and environmental biologist and former Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility in Ecuador; Nitij Singh, co-founder of Aslee, an apparel brand focused on building durable and ecologically responsible products, and Manager, Strategic Government Advisory in the healthcare division of Yes Bank in India; and Krystel Mae, a Development Management Officer at the Climate Change Commission in the office of the President of the Philippines.

NMIMS opens admissions for two courses

NMIMS (Deemed University) introduces an M.Sc. Applied Psychology programme from September 2021. The two-year course includes Educational psychology, Child psychology, Clinical psychology and Counselling psychology and is aimed at graduates who have studied psychology and want to further their knowledge. Last date to apply is September 12. For more information, visit science.nmims.edu/academics/programs/msc-applied-psychology

The university also offers a B.Sc. (Hons.) in Artificial Intelligence at its Mumbai and Bangalore campuses. This four-year course offers further specialisations in the fields of Decision Making and Robotics; Machine Learning; Perception and Language; Human-AI Interaction and involves classroom teaching, assignments, DIY, group discussions, seminars, research initiatives and capstone projects. Admissions for the 2021 intake are now in progress. Those who have passed the Class 12 exam from a recognised Board in any stream with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks, with at least 60 % marks in Mathematics. For more information, visit science.nmims.edu/academics/programs/four-year-bsc-hons-artificial-intelligence

M.Tech in Defence Technology

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham now offers an M.Tech in Defence Technology, jointly developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The course will be based on class lectures and main thesis work. During the programme, students will be given the opportunity to do their main thesis work at DRDO labs, defence PSUs, and private defence industries. Admissions are open to graduates from engineering streams. Aspiring students can apply at www.amrita.edu/mtech

National Coding Championships

Eupheus Learning invites students from Classes 1 to 12 for a National Coding Competition “Code2Win,” held in partnership with RoboGarden Inc., a Canadian ed-tech company. Code2Win will conclude on November 20. This gamified contest lets students put their coding skills to test as they complete different challenges at school and national levels to win scholarships. The top three participants in each category will get to compete in the National Finals. For details, visit https://www.eupheus.in/

Dean’s International Excellence Award

The University of Strathclyde’s Dean's International Excellence Award — Postgraduate Taught January 2022 — offers all qualified international postgraduate students a merit-based scholarship of £4,000 towards the first year of tuition fees. This is available for the following programmes: M.Sc. Education Studies, M.Litt Media & Communication, M.Sc. TESOL & Intercultural Communication, M.Sc. Criminology & Social Policy starting in January 2022 only.

Deadline: December 10, 2021

Eligibility: Candidates must be available to commence their academic studies in the U.K. by the start of the academic year in January 2022; have an offer of study for a full-time postgraduate programme at the University of Strathclyde; be eligible to pay full, international tuition fees; have paid the tuition fee deposit before 10 December 2021.

For further information, visit https://bit.ly/3h85mrt or email hass-pg-enquiries@strath.ac.uk

Stock market simulation competition

StockGro offers students hands-on knowledge about portfolio management via ASPIRE ‘21, a no-charge stock market simulation competition. Curated for aspiring fund managers, financial analysts and wealth managers from B-Schools and BBA and B.Com colleges, the event offers a platform to build the best equity portfolios that will be judged by a panel of judges. In addition to a cash prize of ₹500,000, winners get the opportunity to receive PPI opportunities to work with some of the most sought-after investment firms in the country. Last date to apply is September 15. For more information, visit https://stockgro.club/aspire.html

B.Sc. Environmental Science

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for the B.Sc. Environmental Science course starting in September 2022. This three-year course is taught jointly by the Department of Geography and the School of Biosciences and includes practical work and field classes.

Eligibility: 75% in Class 12 with Geography or a relevant science subject; IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component; or an alternative acceptable English language qualification

For further information, visit https://bit.ly/3yONNT7or email geography-admissions@sheffield.ac.uk

Certificate course in Supply Chain Management and Analytics

Following its recent acquisition of Eckovation, Imarticus Learning has launched a professional certificate course in Supply Chain Management and Analytics in partnership with IIT-Roorkee. The new programme is designed to provide learners with an advanced curriculum and live sessions with IIT-Roorkee faculty. The only prerequisite is that candidates need to possess a basic understanding of Operations Management and the basics of programming are an optional advantage. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2X80xaA

Registrations open for Darwin

The third edition of the international conference Darwin will be held virtually from December 2 to 5. An initiative of Somaiya Vidyavihar, the international conference is organised by Bioriidl, an extension of Research Innovation Incubation Design Laboratory (riidl), a not-for-profit organisation under Somaiya Trust. The virtual conference aims to promote Open Science by bridging the gap between researchers and DIY Bio-enthusiasts. This year’s theme is ‘Cutting Edge Biology’. Those interested can register at thedarwin.in and last date to register is November 20.

Preparations for Khelo India University Games underway

The second Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) for Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021 was conducted at JAIN Global Campus last month. JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is the official host of the Khelo India University Games 2021The officials deliberated on the proposed sports venues, gap analysis of sports equipment, finalised the venues for opening and closing ceremonies, action plan for the nomination of athletes, and the age criteria and dates for the AIU - Zonals competition. Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), also met Anurag Thakur, Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports, and briefed him about the preparations. Sandeep Pradhan, Director-General of Sports Authority of India (SAI), and Ritu Pathik, Regional Director of SAI, were also present.

Sunstone Eduversity launches M.CA programme

Sunstone Eduversity has launched an AICTE-approved M.CA programme with NIET Noida. The two-year programme will involve practical learning through workshops, boot camps and seminars. Students who have studied Maths in their 10+2 and/or graduation level and who have a Bachelor’s degree with minimum 50% marks can apply. This programme will also come under the Pay After Placement (PAP) model that aims to empower students and allow them to pay for the course fee with the salary earned post-placement. For details, visit sunstone.edu.in/mca

IIM-Kozhikode announces supernumerary seats for international students

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode has announced 50 supernumerary seats for international students in three leading full-time programmes: MBA Post Graduate Programme (PGP), Post Graduate Programme in Finance (PGP-F) and Post Graduate Programme in Liberal Studies and Management (PGP LSM). Admission to the supernumerary seats will be for candidates with a Graduate degree or equivalent in any discipline (with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA) and through valid CAT/GRE/GMAT scores along with TOEFL. The process for admission will be completed in two academic cycles closing on September 15, 2021, and March 15, 2022. The application fee is $10 and will be waived for all those who have Study-in-India registration. Scholarships to eligible candidates will be granted by the respective committees. More details at https://bit.ly/2Vqa2kH

Microsoft and Ed4All partner with NIOS

Microsoft and Ed4All announced a partnership with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to transform learning and empower students with digital skills. Through this partnership, Microsoft and Ed4All aim to reach over 170 million learners across the open schooling ecosystem, providing access to tools, experiences, and skills needed to be job-ready in a digital economy. As part of this collaboration, Microsoft and Ed4All have launched a customised tech platform for the NIOS Virtual Open School that provides learners a personalised learning experience for improved learning outcomes. BLEAP for NIOS brings together live classes and labs, recorded sessions, remote proctored exams and assessments along with skill-based courses and certifications to provide a holistic learning experience. Students across NIOS will also have access to digital courses on technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security and Data Sciences among others.

ISBF holds virtual orientation ceremony

The Indian School of Business & Finance (ISBF) conducted its 16th Orientation Ceremony virtually. Dr. James Abdey, Lecturer of Statistics, London School of Economics was the Guest of Honour. Amogh Agarwal, Manager FX and Derivative Sales, ICICI Bank, and an alumnus of ISBF, was a Special Guest. The programme aimed to introduce and welcome new students and their families to the ISBF community. With over 100+ participants, the ceremony featured students, their parents, senior ISBF stakeholders, faculty and staff including the Chairperson, Director, Dean Academics and the Chief Operating Officer.

Skill-Lync to open more centres

Skill-Lync has announced that it will open 14 skill centres by the end of FY 2021. In the first phase, centres will open at Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. In the next, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, and a few other cities in the south will benefit from such centers. The centres aim to provide students with practical experiences in the course offered in a real-world simulation. Students can enroll in Data Analytics & Data Science and Embedded Systems for EV Applications. Other programmes include Design for Crashworthiness and Analysis, Hybrid Electric Vehicle Design & Design Automation, Full Stack Web Development, and Construction Project Management. Classes will be imparted in full-time classroom training mode during weekdays. The duration for all will be six months.

Closing ceremony of the China India Visiting Fellowship held

Shivshankar Menon, Former National Security Advisor and Chair of Centre for China Studies at Ashoka University, addressed the closing ceremony of the China India Visiting Fellowship (CIVS), held at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, recently. The fellows who worked on comparative studies between India and China presented their papers ranging on topics under the theme of Economics and Development including Climate Change, Urbanisation, Labour and Economy, Housing Public Procurement, Fiscal Federalism and EdTech. The event was also graced by senior experts such as Ambassador Shyam Saran, Suhasini Haidar, Shailesh Pathak, and representatives from different think tanks, and academia.

NIT Andhra Pradesh commences on-campus classes and wins award

The National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh welcomed first year M. Tech students to the campus from September 1. The physical classes commenced after two weeks of mandatory quarantine period. This year, two more specialisations have been added in M.Tech Courses, namely Bioprocess Engineering and Chemical Engineering. The institute was also recognised as the ‘Best Institute in South India 2021’ by Centre for Education Growth and Research, a New Delhi-based Education Think Tank. The award was presented during the 15th Rashtriya Shiksha Gaurav Puraskar Ceremony held recently.

IIT-Madras researchers develop technique to improve power transmission

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras have developed an efficient technique to identify the pollution-deposit level in power transmission networks. The pollution-related electrical flashover occurs in the working conditions and can lead to blackouts and collapse of the system. Cleaning the polluted insulator under working conditions, while technically quite challenging, seems to be the fool-proof way of resolving the problem. The IIT-Madras team is planning to approach NTPC, Power Grid and other utilities to demonstrate this technology and its use in the real power system network. The solution based on Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) has been developed by research groups of Prof. R. Sarathi, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, and Prof. N.J. Vasa, Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras. The initial results of the study have been published in the peer-reviewed journal IOP- Measurement Science and Technology. (https://doi.org/10.1088/1361-6501/ac0d22)

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences makes a mark

Saveetha Institute of Medical and technical Sciences has been ranked in the 600–800 bracket in the Times Higher Education - World University Ranking of 2022. Times Higher Education’s (THE) latest annual subject rankings include more than 1,600 universities from 99 countries and territories ranked across five areas -- Teaching (the learning environment); Research (volume, income and reputation); Citations (research influence); International outlook (staff, students and research); and Industry income (knowledge transfer). This year’s ranking, as per official data, analysed more than 108 million citations across over 14.4 million research publications and included survey responses from almost 22,000 scholars globally.

Sharda University announces schemes for girls

Sharda University has announced a range of women-empowerment schemes as a tribute to Sharda Devi Gupta on her second death anniversary. The Chancellor of the University, P.K. Gupta, started ‘Mission Shakti Initiative of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, which provided 50% scholarships to girls. The university also provides skills training and has received approval for an NCC Girls’ Battalion.

BITSoM inducts new faculty members

Mumbai-based BIT School of Management (BITSoM) has inducted seven new faculty members to teach diverse subjects such as ethics in management, influence and persuasion, whole brain thinking, compelling communication, finance for global corporations and persuasive writing, among others. The new faculty members are Dharmeshwar Upadhyaya, Director, Par Excellence, Teaching Faculty, Leadership Solutions Pvt Ltd.; Prof. Milind Shrikhande, Professor of Finance, Georgia State University; Morgen Witzel, Fellow, University of Exeter Business School; Prof. Madhav Khosla, Associate Professor, Ashoka University and incoming Associate Professor of Law at Columbia University; Preeti Singh, Consultant at Harappa Education and Prof. Sujit Kumar, Visiting Faculty at IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and ISDM.

Post Graduate Certificate in HRM

Talentedge has partnered with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and the Indian Institute of Management-Shillong to launch a Post Graduate Certificate in Human Resource Management, an online, one-year course has been specifically designed to prepare learners for the post-pandemic world. The course will enhance the leadership and communication skills while offering greater flexibility to specialise in HR from anywhere. The programme is designed to help management students gain both knowledge and apply it across the HR function. For details visit https://bit.ly/2WYHG1s

instrucko partners with Literacy India

In an effort to strengthen language learning skills, instrucko has joined hands with Literacy India. The curriculum under this initiative includes classes that focus on English in 60-minute online groups. With this partnership, underprivileged students get to learn and understand complex concepts with ease and enhance their skills in global languages.

AIC-SNU selects 25 start-ups for incubation

The Atal Incubation Centre at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, has chosen 25 technology start-ups to support over the next 12 months as part of its comprehensive incubation programme. Selected from more than 230 applications to the Incubator’s ‘Venture Challenge’ contest, received from more than 20 states, they will be given physical and intellectual resources, trainings, access to industry mentors, opportunities for interactions with other business leaders, and access to angel investors for capital, among others. AIC-SNU’s Technology/Knowledge Partners, Dassault Systèmes and HCL Technologies, will provide these start-ups extended support to scale up their ideas, provide technical support, market guidance and access to their networks of key contacts for growth.

ELMS Sports Foundation partners with NGO The Stears

In order to encourage and inculcate inclusivity through sports and better the lives of the Kashmiri students, helping them to join the mainstream, ELMS Sports Foundation has partnered a local NGO, The Stears. ELMS Sports Foundation and The Stears identified 36 children between 13 and 18 years who participated in a 10-week programme, Ghindbaaz. The programme was initiated in June and the foundation has been teaching the children skills such as leadership, teamwork, cooperation and human values other than the sportsman spirit. The students will further get an opportunity to interact with the popular sportspersons and take guidance from them.

Pop-Up University at Sheffield

A free festival at which some of the latest pioneering research from the worlds of healthcare, science, technology and art will be presented to the public for the first time is set to be held in Sheffield on September 18-19. Pop-Up University will see some of the most talented early career researchers and PhD students from the University of Sheffield head to the city’s Tudor Square and deliver a series of free in-person activities on emerging research. Alongside the live, in-person events, the festival will also include a collection of podcasts and films so people can join a journey of discovery into some of the latest research and innovations online, from anywhere in the world. The festival is free and open to all. For the full programme, visit: https://player.sheffield.ac.uk/

GIIS launches Virtual Global Connect Series

Global Indian International School (GIIS) has launched Virtual Global Connect Series, which allows kindergarten students to connect and interact with peers across countries and campuses to ensure education continuity for students in a fun and collaborative manner. Teachers from the two campuses in India and Singapore worked with each other to cover subjects like Planets, Nature, Food Chain for the benefit of Early Childhood students, and help students make presentations to demonstrate their findings.

Ar.Bidisha Sinha joins WUD’s School of Planning and Architecture

Ar.Bidisha Sinha, Senior Associate, Zaha Hadid Architects, is now a member of the Board of Studies of its School of Planning and Architecture, at World University of Design. Ar. Bidisha Sinha will not only share her knowledge and experience but also firsthand insights on new technologies like Digital Architecture. Shehas lectured and been part of jury panels in architecture and design schools in the U.K., the U.S. and India.

GrowthSchool brings more mentors on board

GrowthSchool has onboarded 50+ mentors including Sarvesh Shashi (Founder, Sarva), Ajeet Khurana (Founder, ZebPay), Raj Shamani (Digital content creator and investor) and Devaiah Bopanna (Co-Founder, All Things Small) cross categories like Start-ups, No-Code, Growth, Marketing, Design, Content, Creators, Art, and more. GrowthSchool partners with instructors to create high-impact cohort-based courses on personal and professional growth for learners all over the world. The main objective was to get actual practitioners to teach what they are good at and emulate school-like learning online with a community-driven approach.

Science Foundation Course

StayQrious has launched a Science Foundation course to plug the gaps in the existing middle-school STEM curriculum, which make students lose interest in science early on and pose challenges as they progress to higher grades. The course is specifically curated for young learners from Classes 6 to 8, and has been designed in collaboration with Dr. Brian Johnsrud, Founder of Stanford’s first digital learning research lab. Level 1 is for 12 months and priced at Rs2999 a month for eight classes a month. Students will be involved in active learning and will work as a team of six that will not only enhance their learning skills and motivation to learn, but also strengthen ritical skills, such as collaboration and communication. For details visit https://stayqrious.com/

AnantU holds orientation programme

Anant National University also conducted a three-day online orientation programme for the new foundation batch 2021-22 of Design students. The programme included around 185+ students for both undergraduate and postgraduate students and their parents. The programme was organised to help students transition into their new academic environment. The students also attended a specialised workshop on communication and interpersonal skills, designed to help them adapt to the Hybrid learning model given the COVID-19 situation. There were sessions on time management and mental health issues.