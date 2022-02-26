News from the world of education: February 26, 2022

Information on admissions, courses and other events in schools and colleges

AVV opens admissions for B.Tech

Amrita University has opened admissions to its B.Tech programmes. Applicants have to clear the Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) or one of the other eligibility exams such as JEE Mains 2022, SAT, or PUEE.

Eligibility: Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board, with a minimum of 55% each in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths separately, and a minimum aggregate of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths. Candidates for admission must have been born on or after July 1, 2001.

For more details, visit https://amrita.edu/btech

Courses in AI and CS

The University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications for its B.Sc. and M.Sc. courses in Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science.

Eligibility: For B.Sc., applicants must with 75% in Standard 12 from ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra and West Bengal State Board or 80% from Other State boards. They must also have 85% or above in Maths. For M.Sc., applicants must have a B.Sc. from a recognised institution with 55-60% aggregate.

For details visit https://bit.ly/3saPevn

Alliance University launches School of Liberal Arts

Alliance University recently launched its School of Liberal Arts in an online event. It offers an undergraduate programme with the freedom for students to choose subjects and design their degrees with majors and minors of their interest. For details, visit, https://www.alliance.edu.in/

OckyPocky launches phonetics AI solution for kids

OckyPocky recently introduced a phonetics feature to redefine how children learn a language. The newly-launched feature, with an interactive teaching method, delivers crucial language learning programmes to help kids achieve long-term success with a firm grasp of the English language. For details, visit, https://phonetics.ockypocky.com/english

IIT-=Guwahati launches Master’s in Liberal Arts

IIT-Guwahati’s Department of Humanities and Social Sciences recently launched a Master’s programme in Liberal Arts. The first batch of 30 students will be admitted from the July 2022 semester. The programme aims to offer cross-disciplinary and multidisciplinary training to students and hone their ability to think critically and creatively about social, political, and aesthetic issues that concern our world today.

Tech Mahindra Foundation and AWS collaborate

Tech Mahindra Foundation recently joined forces with Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL) to enable individuals to start a career in cloud computing technology. The AWS re/Start programme - a 12-week, in-person, skills-based training programme that covers fundamental AWS Cloud skills as well as practical career skills - will now be offered through Tech Mahindra SMART Academies of Digital Technologies in Hyderabad, Mohali, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. For details, visit, https://aws.amazon.com/training/restart/.

Bimlesh Lochab elected as Royal Society of Chemistry Fellow

Bimlesh Lochab, Professor with the Department of Chemistry, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, was recently elected as Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), the U.K., and became the second Indian woman scientist to receive this honour.

BYJU’S Tuition Centre launched in Chennai

BYJU’S recently launched BYJU’S Tuition Centre in Chennai. The eight centres are spread across Egmore, Anna Nagar, Porur, Selaiyur, Velachery, Purasawalkam, Alwarpet and Vadapalani. Available for students in classes 4-10, the centres will be the neighbourhood tech-enabled physical tuition centres that provide learning experience with focus on engagement and better outcomes through the two-teacher model.

Routes2Roots’ All India VIRSA Interschool competition

Routes2Roots recently announced the 11th All India Virsa Inter-School VIRSA Competition for school children across India. Students can participate in various disciplines such as dancing, singing, acting, yoga, and so on, in teams or individually. Those interested can register themselves and send their entries into the Routes2Roots website.