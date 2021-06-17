News from the world of education: June 17, 2021

Information on admissions, collaborations and MoUs, online courses and more

B.Tech. admissions

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) invites applications for its B.Tech programme with nine specialisations.

Eligibility: Candidates must have passed Class 12 in Science from any recognised board, with a minimum of 50% marks (for open category) and 45% marks (for reserved category) in total, as well as in PCM (Physics-Chemistry-Maths). A valid score in MHT–CET 2021 (for Maharashtra Domicile Candidates) and/or JEE (Mains) 2021 for All India Candidates is required and/or WPU MEET (MIT Engineering Entrance Test) - 2021.

Admissions: Based on JEE (Exam 1 or 2): Monday, June 21

WPU MEET (MIT Engineering Entrance Test): Sunday, July 18

WPU MEET: Wednesday, July 21

Course commencement: July 26

https://admissions.mitwpu.edu.in/btech/

Amrita Entrance Exam: Phase three

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will conduct phase-3 of the Amrita Entrance Examination (AEEE) 2021 for B.Tech admissions, from July 11-14. Those who attempted AEEE 2021 in phases 1 and 2 will also have the opportunity to improve their marks. The exam will be fully online with remote proctoring.

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class XII or equivalent, from a recognised board, with not less than 55% in Physics, Chemistry and Maths separately, and an aggregate minimum of 60% in Physics, Chemistry and Maths can apply. Candidates seeking admission should be born on or after July 1, 2000.

For more details, visit, https://www.amrita.edu/btech

ISACA Certification

ISACA recently announced the launch of Certification in Emerging Technology (CET), which will enable IT professionals to boost and update their knowledge for changing times. They can gain foundational knowledge about the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain and cloud without prior experience. Along with ISACA’s recently launched Information Technology Certified Associate (ITCA) credential, the CET model features performance-based and knowledge-based learning — including live labs in a virtual environment — and incorporates a stackable series of certificates. For details, visit, visit www.isaca.org/credentialing/cet

Online LLM course launched

LawSikho, in collaboration with Warsaw Management University, Poland, UNIES Business School, Germany, and Limburg Graduate Sschool of Business, Netherlands recently launched an online LLM catering to lawyers, chartered accountants and company secretaries, in Asia and Africa. Two specialisations in International Trade and Taxation and Business Law and Commercial Transactions are open for admission. For details, visit, https://lawsikho.com/

War of Wall Street

StockGro, in collaboration with Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI ) and Northern India Regional Council Of ICAI (NIRC) recently launched the Knowledge Series and Stock Market Competition War of Wall Street, under the Capital Market and Investors Protection initiative. The four-week event offers students an opportunity to learn from stock market stalwarts and earn prizes for building a winning portfolio. To be held from June 18 to July 16, the programme will have ₹ 200,000 in prizes. It will include four knowledge sessions and Fire-Side Chat over the weekends, with Stock Market Experts and leading Investors sharing their insights. Registrations open today. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/WOWSks.

XLRI to Host a Leadership Talk

Ex-PGDM Placement Committee, XLRI, in its XLRI Leadership TALK SERIES 2021 will organise a virtual Leadership Talk Session with Krishnamurthy Subramanian - Chief Economic Advisor to Government of India on “Economic Reforms” on June 18. The audience will be a mix of MBA students across various fields such as IT, Manufacturing, Banking, Marketing, Engineering, Aviation & Shipping, Oil and Gas, Education, and so on. For details, visit, https://www.xlri.ac.in/

Bestsellers for CAT prep launched

McGraw Hill recently launched the latest editions of bestsellers for CAT prep — How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for CAT, How to Prepare for Logical Reasoning for CAT and How to Prepare for Data Interpretation for CAT. The books come with additional online practice tests for CAT, to be available on PullMarks, a platform for competitive exam preparation. To access these tests, aspirants must have an original copy of the latest edition of the books and scan the QR code given on their covers, which will redirect them to Pull Marks. The online tests are equipped with reports of mock tests, taken by the aspirants. There is also a comparative view of test scores against national and regional level averages and ranks.

Climate change warning

University of East Anglia climate experts recently warned that, without urgent action, climate change will continue to cause an increase in the intensity of extreme rainfall that can lead to severe flooding. Efforts to limit warming to +1.5oC will help limit changes in extreme rainfall, though some societal adaptations will still be required. Sharing their findings in a new ScienceBrief Review, scientists from Newcastle University, UEA, the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research and Instituto Nacional de Pesquisas Espaciais (INPE), São Paulo, Brazil, analysed over 170 peer-reviewed scientific papers.

Good Samaritan

A food distribution drive was recently held at SRM University, AP. Several commodities such as rice, condiments, sugar, and wheat flour were distrusted to the poor. The distribution was carried out with the support of SRM Trust.

LSAT India 2021 successfully completed

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) recently announced that it successfully completed the administration of online remotely-proctored LSAT-India 2021. More than 5,200 law aspirants took the exam administered over five days and 15 slots. Combined with the March administration, a total of 7602 LSAT-India exams were completed in 2021. For details, visit discoverlaw.in

New high for Simplilearn’s SkillUp Platform

Simplilearn recently announced that it has recorded over five lakh enrolments so far on its SkillUp platform launched last November. Close to 75% was from the Indian market, followed by the U.S., and Canada. It is a free learning platform that helps students, professionals, and aspirants identify suitable upskilling programmes to help achieve specific career goals. Learners worldwide have free access to over 1,000 hours of learning and tech skilling programmes covering over 600 in-demand skills. Some of the popular programmes include Business Analytics with Excel, Introduction to Cyber Security, Java Training, Data Science with Python to name a few. On completing the courses, learners earn a SkillUp course completion certificate. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3wCeHxm

Quess Corp-XLRI collaboration

Quess Corp, recently announced a partnership with XLRI to upskill next-gen recruiters. The Executive Certificate Programme in Recruitment and Selection is curated for professionals and aspirants in HR, talent acquisition, staffing, hiring and recruitment, and aims to establish a professional standard for recruiters, equipping them with skills to enhance their workplace effectiveness and creating a pipeline of qualified talent to meet the burgeoning demand for this critical role. All graduates holding a degree, in any discipline, from a recognised institution, with two years of work experience, are eligible. The course will be online and scheduled as weekend classes, with150 hours covered across 25 weeks. The sessions will be delivered as live virtual lectures using the Direct to Device (D2D) platform facilitated by Quess. The certification will be issued by XLRI, Jamshedpur.

Breathe better

Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur, recently launched the Mission Bharat O2 this May, to address the oxygen crisis India, to promote indigenous manufacturing at par with global standards. The initiative will focus on the production of oxygen plants of 250 LPM and 500 LPM capacities. A SIIC incubatee, AIPL has developed the design for the oxygen plant and is a manufacturing partner as well. SIIC will work with four other partner manufacturers, who will ensure widespread availability of the finished product. The plan will form a blueprint for the selected manufacturers, who will set up 10 plants by the end of June.

Big win

The Institute of Management Accountants recently announced the regional winners of the 10th edition of its Student Case Competition, held across colleges from India and the Middle East. Two teams from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, University of Delhi, won first and second place, while the team from the University of Jordan came third in the regional finals. The finalists were shortlisted out of 75+ entries received from 50+ universities from the Middle East and India.

Career counselling for the Automobile sector

Apna, recently signed an MoU with the Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) to provide a platform dedicated to students and workers in the automobile sector for career counselling and job opportunities. Students and professionals will have opportunities to upgrade themselves with the certified ASDC skilling programmes. Enrolled candidates will have access to live and recorded webinars on professional networking, and community engagement by the Apna platform, which will enable engaging students and candidates with ASDC master trainers who are responsible for creating an active community of automobile professionals across India. For details, visit, https://apna.co/