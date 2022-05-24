News from the world of education: May 24, 2022

Information on admissions, courses and other education events from schools and colleges

FICCI ARISE Excellence Awards

FICCI Alliance for Re-imagining School Education seeks to recognise schools that are doing exemplary work in community service by launching FICCI ARISE Excellence Awards. Registeration will close on May 31. For details, visit, https://ficciarise.org/

M.Sc. Marine Geosciences Scholarships

The University of Haifa invites applications for scholarships in the Dr. Moses Strauss programme in M.Sc. Marine Geosciences. Scholarships will cover 75% of the tuition fees and provides a monthly stipend for two years.

Eligibility: Accredited B.Sc. degree from a recognised academic institution in Geology, Geophysics, Marine Science, Engineering, Soil Sciences, or other related disciplines with a minimum grade of 80 or equivalent. Department pre-requisites are a basic knowledge of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Geology, Atmosphere, English, and Computers. TOEFL scores of at least 550 (paper-based test), 213 (computer-based test) or 80 (Internet-based test),

Deadline: late July.

https://bit.ly/3LrE7EA

M.Sc. Chemistry and Sustainability

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its MSc Chemistry and Sustainability course starting this September.

Eligibility: Three-or-four-year Bachelor’s degree, with a minimum of 60% or first class from a recognised university, or equivalent, in Chemistry or a Chemistry-related subject, an overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

https://bit.ly/3lrKAVq

Internships for Engineering graduates

Typeset has launched an month internship programme for technical graduates, with full-time role perks. It The best performing intern stands to win an all-expenses-paid trip to top global tech summits such as SXSW, the Web Summit, or Google Cloud Next.

Eligibility: Candidates must be in the final year of their B.Tech/B.E course, enrolled in a tier-1 or 2 Engineering college, must be permanent residents of or are willing to move to Bengaluru, and ready to commit to a full-time schedule.

For details, visit, https://app.joinsuperset.com/company/typeset/

PG programmes

PFH German University of Applied Science, invites online applications for its postgraduate programmes across all disciplines. Scholarships are available and the university will conduct a test and interview to screen applicants.

Courses: MS in General Management, UX/UI, Lightweight Engineering and Composites, Industrial Engineering, New Mobility - Micro Mobility and Digitalisation and Automation.

Eligibility: First-class Bachelor’s degree, fluent communication skills and technical knowledge. IELTS, GRE, or GMAT scores not required.

Deadline: June 20

www.pfhindia.com

GITAM Bengaluru Campus launches School of Humanities and Social Science

GITAM (Deemed to be University) Bengaluru campus recently launched the GITAM School of Humanities and Social Science (GSHS). It will be an addition to the three existing Schools of Technology, Business and Science.

News from the IIMs and IITs

IIMC recently launched the 10th batch of the Advanced Programme in Supply Chain Management, in collaboration with Emeritus. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3adQ2Jf

In the sixth lecture of the Inequality Conversations at IIMB, Gopal Naik, professor, Economics and Social Sciences,spoke about recent experiments in India’s agriculture and education sectors, examined barriers in the development process and suggested solutions.

IIT-Kanpur is inviting applications for the second cohort of its eMasters degree programme with two postgraduate programmes: Communication Systems, and Quantitative Finance and Risk Management. For details, visit, https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/

IIT Guwahati recently signed an MoU with Mehta Family Foundation (MFF), Houston, Texas, the U.S., to establish the Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology. Academic activities will commence during the current academic year.

IIT-Gandhinagar’s Curiosity Lab will host an online camp from June 3-5 for students from classes 8 to 12 to inspire and, encourage exploration and build curiosity. The sessions include a filmmaking workshop and competition with cash prizes worth ₹ 10,000. To register, visit, https://www.curiositylab.iitgn.ac.in/camp

JGU-JSLH ranks high

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) was recently ranked India’s No. 1 private liberal arts and Humanities university in the Education World India Higher Education Rankings 2022-23.

Alumni Talk Series

IMS Ghaziabad recently organised Alumni Talk Series on How to convert SIP to PPO? under the mentorship of Director, Urvashi Makkar for learners of PGDM Batch 2021-23. The alumni shared anecdotes from their professional journey.

XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Delhi-NCR’s convocation

XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Delhi-NCR recently held its first annual convocation with 71 students being awarded certificates. Maruti Suzuki India Limited sponsored gold medals for academic excellence, academic excellence for women and and for all rounder.

Unacademy moves into offline learning

Unacademy recently announced its foray into offline learning with Unacademy Centres, which will facilitate the offline classes for learners and will extend the access to top educators in the NEET UG, IT JEE and Foundation (9-12) course categories.

Centre for Human Sciences

Rishihood University recently inaugurated a Centre for Human Sciences to promote academic engagement on the works of luminaries such as Sri Aurobindo, Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda among others.

WWI short film at Cannes

Whistling Woods International’s student film Nauha, written and directed by Pratham Khuranais, is among the 16 selected films in the La Cinef category at the Cannes Film Festival.

Great Learning freshers receive offers

Great Learning recently announced that six freshers on its online job readiness platform CareerBoost, received offers from Microsoft. The engineering graduates are from Kanpur, Ludhiana, Kota, Indore, Pune, and Greater Noida.

Indian winners of IMA Student Case Competition

The Institute of Management Accountants Student Case Competition (SCC) recently announced regional winners for India. IIM Indore emerged as the winners in the India competition, followed by Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies as the first runners-up, and Christ University, Chennai as the third runners-up. The winning teams from around the world will earn an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai to compete for the global title.

Teachmint launches Chalk and Chai

Teachmint recently launched a new initiative, Chalk and Chai, to bring together educators and school leaders to discuss, debate and exchange best practices to unlock the true potential of the education ecosystem. The first chapter and launch took place in Bengaluru and witnessed participation from close to 350 school representatives, offline and virtually.

Partnerships

o9 Solutions, in collaboration with India Cares Foundation (ICF), recently launched a computer learning centre with 14 desktop computers and allied infrastructure for the children of a Bengaluru urban slum community . The initiative aims to provide access to basic and advanced computer education to the children belonging to low-income group families.

Ashoka University recently announced that it has joined a consortium of IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Jodhpur and IIT-BHU, Varanasi, to sign an MoU with University at Buffalo, The State University of New York. The objective is to establish a multiparty collaborative framework in educational and research. The research focus will be nanomaterials and nanotechnology, biotechnology, advanced sensors, photonics and cyber-physical systems including AI.

Amity University, Noida, UP, recently signed an MoU with Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council, to train students in Tourism, Travel, Hospitality and Aviation. A delegation from University of Ottawa, Canada, also visited the institution recently to explore the potential areas of collaboration.

MedLern and BMJpublishing group Ltd. recently teamed up to provide evidence-based Continuing Professional Development courses to help nurses stay updated with the evolving best practices and develop their skillsets.

SCMS Pune recently partnered with Centro Paula Souza FATEC, Brazil for Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL) 2021-22. This involved courses ranging from Organisational Behaviour, Business Accounting, Fundamentals of Marketing, Management Accounting and Human Resource Management.

Leads Connect Services recently signed an MoU with ISF College of Pharmacy, Moga, Punjab to develop loping an Intelligent Health Analytics platform to monitor, mitigate and forecast biological disasters.

Jindal Global Law School of the OP Jindal Global University and the Supreme Court of the State of Hawaii jointly recently organised a two-day international conference themed Due Process, Rule of Law and Democracy: Comparative Perspectives from India and the United States.

Bharti Foundation recently partnered with Avaya to set up eight digital classrooms in Satya Bharti Schools in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, to empower students and help them develop future-ready skills.

Mangalayatan University recently signed an MoU with Tata Consultancy Services. Industry experts from TCS will deliver guest lectures on topics such as AI ML, Cybersecurity, Data Science, and Blockchain.

Modern Public School (MPS), New Delhi, recently associated itself with the International Baccalaureate to implement the Primary Year Programme (PYP) in its curriculum.

Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics recently extended its partnership with Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune, for the next three academic years.

NSE Academy Limited (NAL), recently signed an agreement with HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC), launch the Invest-verse: An Introduction to the World of Investing programme for college students across India.