News from the world of education - September 28, 2021

Education in Ireland Showcase

Education in Ireland has announced a virtual showcase on October 23, from 13:00 to 18:00 IST to promote the 2022/2023 academic year in Ireland. This is an official Government of Ireland event exclusively for India and Sri Lanka and prospective students can speak privately through text and video chat with Irish higher education institutions about the admission process, understand the visa process, and the two-year post-study stay back option. The event will include a virtual seminar room with Irish Visa Office representatives and student ambassadors. Participating institutions include Trinity College Dublin; University of Limerick; Shannon College of Hotel Management; University College Cork; National University of Ireland, Galway among others. For details, visit https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/BMI/e/BbPq0

FIITJEE to hold Big Bang Edge Test

FIITJEE will hold its Big Bang Edge Test across the country in proctored online mode on October 10, 12, 14, 16 and 17..Students can appear in the test only once. This gives them an opportunity to accelerate preparation for JEE Main, JEE Advanced, BITSAT, Olympiads, KVPY, X and XII Boards, NTSE and Jr. Olympiads. Taking this test will allow them to know their position or rank at national level; get a detailed analysis of their readiness and a relative performance analysis across subjects, chapter and concepts and also get a free goal-setting session with experts to prepare their road map. To know more, visit https://bigbangedge.com/early.php

IIT-Madras to host Shaastra Juniors

Students from Indian Institute of Technology Madras are conducting a contest to create technical awareness among schools students from Classes I to XII across India. Called ‘Shaastra Juniors,’ it will be held online from October 1 to 3 to enable students to participate from the comforts of their homes. Shaastra Juniors will comprise a fun-filled weekend filled with events, shows, lectures and workshops focused on kindling students’ interest in technical areas. The event will also have special trophies for the best school and excellent students. Shaastra Juniors will be available for the public to review free of cost. The competition can be viewed at https://juniors.shaastra.org/competitions

Xtraview and Next Genius Foundation to support students

Xtraview and Next Genius Foundation have come together to support students to fulfill their educational dream. While Next Genius identifies bright students and offers them scholarships, Xtraview empowers students to showcase their unique X factor. This year, Next Genius will award over 100 scholarships to students from India. Students can apply on next-genius.com. After applying, students are invited to take an online Critical Thinking Assessment followed by the college selection process. Next Genius scholarships covers tuition fees for all four years of undergraduate education in the US.

Simplifying the stock market

Booming Bulls Academy, a stock market training institute, aims to reach an audience of 100 million people by 2022. The academy provides simplified stock market trading courses for beginner traders and is focused on making the Indian youth financially independent. Through the Booming Bulls Elite Traders Live Mentorship Programme, the academy offers knowledge regarding the Indian equity market and also has educational programmes on Forex and Cryptocurrency. It also plans to launch Hybrid Centres in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad to enhance offline and online learning experiences for students seeking courses in stock trading with skill-enhancing activities, including doubt clearing sessions, exams/regular tests, assignments, and so on.

New school search aggregator

Spherion Solutions has launched Skoodos, a school search aggregator designed for parents to search and review details of their desired schools and aims to bridge the gap between the schools and the students by ensuring that the right education provider reaches the deserving candidate and vice-versa. The search filters include information on school’s affiliation, admission process and fee structure, distance from the selected area of residence, courses offered, extracurricular activities, awards and accolades, website, contact details and others. This information helps parents and students make an informed decision. Skoodos is currently active in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Pune, Lucknow, and Chandigarh and will soon be available across India.

Learning Spiral assists TNPSC

Learning Spiral recently assisted the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission in the entire registration and applicant management process for almost 24 lakh candidates. The entire recruitment process was digitally transformed from registration to offer letters. Among the solutions implemented for TNPSC were AWS Cloud Server architecture instead of local servers for scalability, reliability and security; the application/recruitment processes made fully online and re-designed for applicant self-service; more than 20 million historic profiles with full details, documents, photos and signatures migrated through ETL Tools and on-site ticket-based and SLA linked Help Desk established for the handling of candidate grievances received through calls/emails.

Podar International Schools celebrate Nutrition Week

Podar International School celebrated Nutrition week from September 7 to 14 to coincide with the National Nutrition Day (September 7). Podar International Schools in Ambegaon and Indore organised informative webinars, activities and educational programmes in an effort to impart knowledge about nutrition and its importance to the students. Students at Podar International School Indore created fruit and vegetable baskets and healthy food platters. The students also learned about the role of proper nutrition and its impact in their bodies.

Universal Business School launches ESG report

Mumbai's Universal Business School has put out an ESG (environment, social, governance) report, which enables institutions to help reach the UN SDGs. According to the report, 70 % of the total energy utilised by the campus comes from the solar park and roof top systems; the campus is home to 16 acres of green zone habitat spread across the campus is dedicated to various flora and fauna including frog species, snakes, woodpeckers, butterflies and 7500 plant species; the campus has three water harvesting ponds on two acres of land and three waste management plants . The ESG report also highlighted social initiatives taken by the students and faculty towards fostering social well-being and inclusion such as partnership with ENACTUS, an international non-profit organisation.

Emeritus introduces Instructional Design Academy

Emeritus has launched an Instructional Design Academy, which offers career opportunities to people from any background with no previous training in design, across all age groups and educational backgrounds. Emeritus industry experts will teach the programme, applying instructional design in hands-on exercises with professional guidance. The training programme includes four weeks of comprehensive learning, eight hours a day, through 100 sessions. Applicants are selected through a basic online aptitude test. The free four-week intensive program offers a stipend and the opportunity to work at Emeritus upon completion.

Vidyashilp University launched

The Vidyashilp Education Group today announced the launch ofVidyashilp University, established under Karnataka Act No.20 of 2021 in the presence of Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka; Dr. Ashwathnarayan C.N., Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, Science and Technology, Skill Development, Government of Karnataka; Prof. B. Thimmegowda, Vice-Chairman of Karnataka State Council Higher Education; Dr. P. Dayananda Pai, Chancellor, Vidyashilp University; Dr. Kiran Pai, Pro-Chancellor, Vidyashilp University; and Dr. Vijayan Immanuel, Vice-Chancellor, Vidyashilp University. The university will focus on scientific and technology-enabled learning and adopt the MERU model (Multidisciplinary Education and Research University). Vidyashilp University has already established the Vidyashilp Research Centre, to inculcate and foster a culture of interdisciplinary research and innovation among faculty members and students.

BEYOND by Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv has unveiled a new brand identity ‘BEYOND’ for its flagship employability initiative, aimed at making graduates employable for a wide range of industries, through customised training programmes. Under this new banner, Bajaj Finserv will introduce new certificate programmes and build a placement division that will help the alumni find relevant career opportunities. Its Certificate Programme in Banking, Finance and Insurance (CPBFI) will now be one of the programmes under ‘BEYOND’. Details about the programme are at https://www.bajajfinserv.in/cpbfi

Enabling study abroad process

Norwegian ed-tech firm Dfavo is working towards enabling Indian students navigate the post-COVID world of studying in foreign universities. An online platform that enables access to education internationally, Dfavo has already facilitated more than 10,000 Indian students to study abroad in its first 12 months of operation in India. As the world is starting to open up for travel for international students, Dfavo is working towards meeting the increased demand from students aspiring to pursue education opportunities abroad. Dfavo facilitates the application process by digitising the procedure combined with human support and accessibility throughout. The service is both secure and transparent and places the student’s interests at the focal point of its service. For more details visit www.dfavo.com

TagHive Inc collaborates with Kaivalya Education Foundation

Samsung Ventures-backed ed-tech start-up TagHive Inc. has successfully stepped into the online assessment domain by providing Kaivalya Education Foundation a platform to successfully conduct large-scale assessments in two phases for 10,000 students in 900 schools across three states during the last year. Kaivalya Education Foundation is a systems transformation and behaviour change organisation that crafts and implements structural processes and technology and the leadership capability of community school headmasters, youth, and education administrators. Under the collaboration, TagHive and KEF conducted 10,614 assessments and TagHive hopes to further collaborate with KEF to target 40,000 of its partner schools, for 20 million students.

Kaushalacharya Awards presented

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) honoured trainers and launched four new trades at a digital conclave organised on the third edition of Kaushalacharya Awards. At the event, 41 trainers from Skill India’s several initiatives and training programmes — Directorate General of Training (DGT), Apprenticeship, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) and Entrepreneurship — were felicitated for their contribution towards creating a future-ready skilled workforce and ensuring that capacity-building is a continued endeavour. Five trainers were awarded under the two categories of PMKVY Trainer and Excellence in PMKVY Master Trainer. Nine received the award under JSS and two trainers were rewarded for their contribution to entrepreneurship. In addition, five candidates received awards under the apprenticeship category and two trainers were awarded from DGT for non-engineering category. Two awardees were felicitated in Engineering category. Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), pillars of India’s vocational training ecosystem, had as many as 11 trainers who were felicitated.

BrainGymJr. launches automated portal

BrainGymJr launched a fully automated portal for children between age 5-11 years, which comes soon after the Mumbai-based company raised Rs.2.5 crores in its Angel Round in July 2021. BrainGymJr is a child-development initiative that supplements academia by helping children sharpen their logic, reasoning, language and maths skills with simple real-life examples from their own environment through age appropriate exercises that are aligned with learning objectives. The level of difficulty is tailored for the child per subject, enabling children to learn at their own pace.

Sanskriti University hosts webinars

Sanskriti University's School of Management and Commerce organised a webinar on ‘How to Become an entrepreneur’. Rajdeep Gautam (Founder & CEO) and Prince Agrawal (Director & CFO) at Legal 24by7 were the key speakers. The aim was to enhance the fresh minds to plan their own venture in their desired interest.

Sanskriti University School of Medical & Allied Sciences organised a webinar on "Achieve Peace, Joy and Good Health Spontaneously through Sahaja Yoga. Organised in association with H.H. Shri Mata Ji Nirmala Devi Sahaja Yoga Trust with Dr. Devesh Prakash, partner at EY Financial Accounting & Advisory Services, as key speaker. The webinar has also showed different types of meditation, sitting posture and deep breathing exercises.

Both webinars were attended by he webinar was attended by Sachin Gupta, Chancellor and Dr. Rana Singh, Vice Chancellor of Sanskriti University along with faculty members and students.

Square Panda launches new campaign

Square Panda India launched a new awareness campaign to 'reimagine learning', with an array of education, training, and community mobilisation programmes for children, teachers, and the wider community. The aim is to catalyse the holistic long-term development of India’s educational and socio-economic landscape and also seeks to raise awareness about the very real and imminent threat of learning loss, and to guard against academic regression so that every stakeholder of the education ecosystem can reach their full potential.

For self-paced learners

Aptech Limited has entered the EdTech segment with its latest brand addition: ProAlley.com. The brand intends to reach out to self -paced learners wanting to learn and make a career in the growing media and entertainment industry from the comfort of their homes. The curriculum has been developed by industry experts in the fields of media, entertainment and AVGC (Animation, VFX, Gaming, and Computer Graphics) segment. The brand offers two plans: ‘Pro’ and ‘Pro-Plus’, both of which offer certification courses. For details visit https://www.proalley.com/

New programme on Data Analytics tools

Digikull, an edtech providing pay after placement support, has announced a new programme on Data Analytics tools, which covers basic programming on Python, Python libraries, Metplotib, and data analysis frameworks. The platform offers an array of development courses starting from 17 to 32 weeks. With the support of Digikull, learners may avail of the course and pay after placement only. The new data analytics course is spread over 24 weeks.

Capgemini announces winners of Tech Challenge 2021

Capgemini announced the winners of Tech Challenge 2021, the eighth edition of the company’s flagship annual hackathon. The Winning Team (‘Hawk Eyes’) won the 2021 challenge for creating innovative solutions and prototypes that reimagined the future with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain, to foster a circular economy and reduced carbon footprint. Tech Challenge 2021, which was held virtually, had more than 3.2 lakh participants from across India. This year’s competition saw an increase of 40% registrations from last year and some 35% of the participants were women. The top five colleges with maximum participation in the event were awarded special trophies. Additionally, there were regional prizes for participants, including Top Campus Coders, Fastest Finger, Top Five Language Coders, Top Women Coders, Social Coders and Zone-wise winners.

CMR University hosts CXO Conclave

The School of Management, CMR University, hosted the CXO Conclave recently in which industry leaders and consultants spoke about ‘Building resilient organisations in a chaotic world'. Speakers included T.K. Balakumar, COO of Big Basket.com; Nayana Mitter, Associate Partner with Ernst and Young; Jaganathan C.,Director–Marketing of Western Digital; Manohar D. Chatlani,CEO & MD, Soch Apparels Pvt.Ltd; Shivakumar Venkateshwaran, CHRO, IIM Bangalore; Kranti Sety, President-HR, Svatantra MicroFinance; Sushma Rai, Director-Product Management, Amagi Corporation and Varun Girilal, Co-founder, ScripBox Private Wealth.

Skill-based programmes for transgender community

Symbiosis Skills and Professional University and Gravittus Foundation have come together to begin an initiative to offer skill-based programmes to the transgender community. The objective is to bring the transgender community into the mainstream and provide them opportunities for self-employment. This project includes certification programmes in Tailoring, Sanitary Pad making, beauty services, herbal products and provide them with dignified livelihood options.

Programme for self-transformation

AI-powered platform Genius Inside has launched a ‘26 Week Adventure of Self Transformation’. The programme will help transform and enhance leadership capabilities of individuals with the help of weekly coaching, timely assessments, gamification of levels, options of mentoring, and personal guidance. For details visit https://www.geniusinside.org/

Paralympic athletes honoured at NCU

At a ceremony held at NorthCap University, M. Venkaiah Nadu, Vice-President of India, felicitated athletes from Haryana who won medals at the recent Paralympic Games. The event was presided by the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal in the presence of S. Sandeep Singh, Minister of State for Sports & Youth Affairs, Haryana. Other dignitaries including the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala; Vijai Vardhan, Chief Secretary, and Pankaj Nain, Director, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs also attended the event. The government of Haryana distributed cash awards to the medal winners and honoured the athletes for their contributions.