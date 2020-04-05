How we think vs how to think

The late 19th century approach to thinking called pragmatism suggested that the purpose of philosophy and thought is not to provide us with a true picture of the world, rather than to help us act more effectively within it. In the pragmatist perspective, the question to ask is NOT ‘Why is this view the way it is?’, rather ‘What are the practical implications of adopting this perspective?’

Pragmatism advocated learning by experience, and philosophical thoughts were believed to be squarely in the realm of daily living.

John Dewey, the eminent pragmatist, philosopher and education reformer, explains, “We only think (effectively) when we are confronted with problems”. Dewey authored How We Think, a masterwork that is especially relevant in today’s milieu of over-thinking and over-information. If you consider, our thoughts often fall in the realm of philosophising — am I good enough? Is it essential? How will it impact my life? These idle questions lead to more questioning, rather than resolving the inherent confusion in them. Dewey offered clues to mastering the art of thinking to halt this endless loop.

Reflective thoughts

Idle thinking locates in our everyday hopes and aspirations and arises from the challenges we face in the course of life. The pragmatist approach encourages us to get beyond idle thinking and inaction into finding practical stimuli to our hopes and goals.

Reflective thought is a practical response. Reflection is an active, persistent process and includes careful consideration of underlying beliefs and supposed knowledge. And when reflection leads to a conclusive decision, it births rational, reasoned ideas. Reflective thought uses evidence, proof and witnessing as the ground for belief.

Dewey suggests that the best setting for reflection is a blank, ambiguous state. “The spark of thinking is a kind of psychological restlessness rooted in ambiguity”, and our intuitive demand for resolution is a cue to reflect.

Like the scientist who is intimately familiar with uncertainty and failure, the pragmatist cultivates a capacity for uncertainty. This helps in trumping the autopilot mind that is quick to jump to conclusions and offer inputs.

The irony of Intelligence impeding Curiosity

Intelligent humans tend to rationalise the most unproven concepts or irrational action, aided by experience, insight and underlying belief. This is conditioning. The only way through is in cultivating a curious mind — like the alert, exploratory and eager mind of a child. Dewey calls child-like curiosity the most natural and uncontaminated state of mind for robust thoughts, “From this springs the next developmental stage, the what/why phase that often exasperates parents and

teachers but provides the foundation for critical thinking”; “the open-minded and flexible wonder of childhood’.

A thought that gets stuck in a loop of stupor is situated in our past and maybe dangerously devoid of the present. The challenge of navigating a volatile, uncertain, ambiguous world will be easier when we interact with the present in an open and curious state of mind; we will closely participate in choice and problem solving and will be in better control of our hopes and fulfilment. That, to me, is pragmatic living.

The writer is a life coach, blogger and writer who simplifies the patterns and archetypes she encounters at work and in life. nivedita@lifealigncoaching.com