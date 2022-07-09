How to write an effective SOP

While there is no one standard way of writing a Statement of Purpose (SOP), here are a few tips

While there is no one standard way of writing a Statement of Purpose (SOP), here are a few tips

A Statement Of Purpose (SOP), also called known as a personal statement, or SOP Essay, is a critical part of a students’ application when applying to study abroad. This generally entails an explanation of your relevant experience and education, the motivations for studying abroad, why you chose a specific university and course, and plans for the future. Most universities give a lot of weightage to the SOP

While there are hundreds of examples online to draft an SOP, there is no one standard way of writing it. As the name suggests, the idea is to be able to demonstrate your intent and vision. Here are a few points to keep in mind while working on an SOP:

Do your research well

Even before you write the opening lines, check the university website to see if it has any guidelines. Many universities highlight the points the student should cover. Your research should be deeper than just the first page of the website, and must involve an independent analysis. Most, if not all, universities judge the amount of research done on the university and course. So, the SOP should be uniquely drafted for each university and must reflect what excites you about the university and course. Adapting an existing essay to such requirements usually falls flat. So keep it as original as possible.

Structure your statement

It is particularly important to have a structure of Introduction-Body-Conclusion in the essay. It should also address points such as ‘Why do you want to study this subject?’ ‘What do you currently enjoy in your studies?’ ‘Outside reading/ interest in the subject?’ ‘Any relevant work experience/voluntary work?’ ‘What you do in your spare time?’ At the same time, do not cram everything into the essay. Be selective, critical, analytical, and make it an enriching read.

Define your writing style

Depending on the level and type of programme you have applied to, your language skills must demonstrate your ability to fit into the university. SOPs for courses like Journalism must reflect higher levels of vocabulary and writing skills, while, in technical ones, the writing doesn’t need to be flowery. An expressive essay, in relatively simple English, will work. Do not hesitate to use technical jargon while talking about the course. A technical essay instantly connects with the course director/department admission coordinator, as they are subject experts.

Evaluate your SOP

Once you are satisfied with the SOP draft, the next step should be self-evaluation and evaluation from people who understand your professional capability. Students should repeatedly go through the SOP guidelines and re-read the SOP after completing the draft. This will help identify the points you may have missed. It is always a good idea to read about the professors at the university and include their ongoing research in the SOP and show how it aligns with your interests. It also important to showcase how you will benefit from the university and course and apply that to your professional growth.

Improve and Improvise

Good SOPs are not written in a day. Students should think over them for days, if not weeks. Read your draft a couple of times every morning and mull over it through the day. Try and incorporate any changes that you may have thought of. Repeat this exercise until you are unable to improve any further. At the same time, ensure that the SOP is proofread so that it doesn’t have any grammatical errors.

Last, here are some important pointers that must be included in your SOP: Personal information, Course choice, Education information, Employment information, Personal statement, and Reference. Keep these tips in mind while writing your Statement Of Purpose but ensure your individuality comes through so that you stand apart.

The writer is Founder and CEO, Fateh Education