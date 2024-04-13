How to strategically use AI when writing a resume

April 13, 2024 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST

Job seekers today face the dual challenge of standing out in a crowd while adapting to digital hiring trends. This involves creating a well-crafted resume that tells a compelling story about the candidate’s professional journey. With the exponential surge in job seekers, how can one get one’s resume to catch the attention of the recruiter, especially as trends and styles change almost every other day?

How AI helps

This is where Artificial Intelligence (AI) can play a role by augmenting various aspects through automation. While scripting a resume, AI tools analyse an individual’s data, educational and experience records, skills, awards, certifications and various other aspects to build a solid profile and identify the latest trends, layouts and formats to create a resume that aligns with the current demand. Further, it can assess job profiles and requirements to enhance resumes and generate tailored profiles that best fit the desired position and recruiter’s requirements. Along with the profile, AI uses similar techniques to generate a cover letter to complement the resume. Hence, it offers an efficient and objective mode of resume building that can be constantly adapted to changing job profiles and descriptions. Moreover, it also ensures a consistency in formatting the resumes and cover letters with an objective evaluation.

Today the use of AI tools to optimise the recruitment process is rampant. One such tool is an Applicant Tracking System (ATS), which essentially means that a resume typically goes directly into an organisation’s database. The software helps companies streamline the process by sorting and organising applications by measuring the candidate’s competency and bringing the best ones to the front. Thus, if a resume is not optimised for ATS, it may not be seen by a hiring manager. AI tools use keyword identifications to tailor resumes to ATS standards and ensure that the initial level is cleared.

Human element

However, it is important to note that, while AI may be a starting point to create resumes, the technology should only be used to complement the process. Though powerful, AI’s analytical capabilities do not grasp the subtleties of personal experiences or the emotional intelligence that characterises human interactions. Thus it can overlook the nuances such as overcoming challenges or personal growth moments, which may offer depth and context to the application and resonate with a human recruiter.

Another problem is that by standardising all information, AI may dilute personal achievements or fail to highlight one’s innovative problem-solving skills or adaptability or not reflect a person’s potential for growth; all of which are valuable skills today.

The human element is indispensable when it comes to integrating creativity and empathy in the resume. Humans can infuse their writing with personality and interpret and articulate their experiences in ways that connect emotionally with the recruiter. Thus the resume becomes not just a list of accomplishments but a narrative that engages and persuades.

Strike a balance

So how does one use AI in drafting a resume? Basically, keep it as a tool for a preliminary draft but invest time in personalising the content. Add personal anecdotes that demonstrate key skills or values and customise the resume for specific job roles,. Integrate feedback from mentors or peers to leverage the human element to its fullest. Here are a few key tips:

Structure: Use AI tools to get insights into effective formats and keyword optimisation but personalise the content to reflect your unique journey and professional ethos.

Personal achievements: While AI can suggest standard achievements, emphasise those that showcase your individual contributions and impact.

Review and customise: Always review AI-generated content to ensure it aligns with your voice and goals. Customise sections to add a personal touch, making your resume not just a list of experiences but a narrative of your professional journey.

Stay updated: AI can help you stay abreast of resume trends, but incorporating these should be a thoughtful choice rather than a blind follow. Ensure that any trend aligns with your industry and personal brand.

Balancing AI’s efficiency with human insight and creativity ensures that resumes not only meet technical criteria but also tell a compelling story that captures a candidate’s unique professional identity and potential.

The writer is the Founder of Resumod.