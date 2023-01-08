How to prepare for campus placement interviews?

January 08, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Campus placements are integral to a student’s life. Hence, it is imperative that they prepare well, as it is their chance to kickstart their professional career. Here are some tips to get ready for this crucial phase:

Work on your resume: This is what will make you stand out from other participants. List the internships you have done as this will help convince the recruiter that you have some sort of work experience. This increases your chances of being selected. Also, list live projects that you have worked on to make your resume more credible. Make sure your resume is updated.

Earn certifications: Global certifications on online learning platforms demonstrates your strength and expertise and make your profile credible. It also enhances your knowledge and adds to your understanding of your area of interest. For instance, hands-on practice on online coding platforms would be a valuable addition for technical students as it will prepare them for real industry experience and problem-solving skills.

Skill assessment tests: Applicants are initially screened through tests that help recruiters get a sense of the candidate’s knowledge and comprehension. Go through practice papers, as this will increase your chances of passing these tests easily.

Mock interviews: Attend the mock interview sessions conducted by your university. This will give you a better understanding of the actual process and a sense of what to anticipate in a real interview.

Domain knowledge: Not having enough knowledge about your area of interest can have a negative impact. Take up specific certified courses, open-source projects, or training. Performance on various projects, open-source projects, and internships will also add value. Doing so will not only diversify your knowledge but will also make you confident and prepared for the interview.

Communication skills: How you present yourself is vital. Work on boosting your confidence and radiating a positive attitude and body language. Apart from that, your interpersonal and communication skills should be in all-time learning mode because how you represent yourself will impact your chances of being selected.

The writer is Director, KL Global Business, Hyderabad.