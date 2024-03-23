How the recession in the U.K. has impacted international students from India

March 23, 2024 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

The U.K.’s economy has officially entered recession, as its GDP contracted by 0.3 % in the fourth quarter 2023. According to reports from Reuters, the recession is the longest run without growth on record as GDP per person shrinks. This has left international students from India worried about their future in the face of economic turmoil. Many have expressed their fear of exhausting their post-study work visa without getting a job.

Job crisis

Vaishnavi Jawalkar, a student of Media Management from the University of Stirling, says she is worried about her future and is struggling to find a part-time job, let alone a full-time one. “The U.K. government and the universities made every effort to invite international students to pursue world-class education but have failed to abide by their initial promise of helping students get a job. Taking a loan of nearly ₹25 lakhs has compelled me to compromise on my career and rely on part-time jobs for daily expenses,” she says. “When I arrived in the U.K., nearly 34 renowned universities across the country launched a strike due to issues related to pay and working conditions. Our academics, which we considered our priority, suffered.”

Usually students complete their dissertation in August–September and work part-time until they receive their graduation certificates, when they start looking for full-time work. Nikita Shibhate, a student in a London-based university, points out, “It isn’t practically possible for us to visit India from September to January and then return to apply for post-study work visas. There is no clarity on what needs to be done after submitting our dissertation. After carefully reviewing the situation, I have decided to return to India and drop my plan to work in the U.K, as the cost of living is rising.” She also mentions that many scamsters are using the students’ desperation to find a job to cheat them of money.

Other aspects

Ashutosh Ghorpade, a student from Cardiff University, raises another aspect of the problems students are facing Students are charged for healthcare facilities “but many international students go back to India to seek medical treatment because in order to get a medical appointment in the NHS-run hospitals, we had to wait for six months, suggesting a collapse of the U.K.’s health industry.”

Saumitra Kokane, another student from the same university, says that international students are not give a comprehensive understanding of the U.K.’s job market. “Our job application is rejected even before it is considered for a screening round. Recession has just made things worse in a job market where international students are already struggling to find a place.”

Reports also suggest that a section of students who have got a job have scrapped the idea of accepting sponsorship, due to the rising cost of living and increasing work pressure. Mihica Bakre, who has been working for two years, isn’t keen to extend her visa through sponsorship. “There are multiple things I may miss in India but taking decisions by considering the future of the U.K. is crucial. The job insecurity is constantly hovering around international residents.”

The writer completed his M.A. in International Journalism from Cardiff University recently.