How teacher apps enhance learning experience

Teacher apps help both teachers and students save time by helping them perform chores more efficiently. | Photo Credit: Freepik

There are multiple ways in which teacher apps benefit students, teachers and parents

With the technological advancements in the educational sector, the whole definition of classroom teaching has changed. Schools and universities are making quick decisions by introducing innovations and providing application software to help teachers and students operate more successfully and efficiently. There are a plethora of platforms that provide a holistic learning ecosystem and eliminate learning gaps. They also provide children with new learning opportunities from increased classroom participation to a broader learning environment outside of school. Teachers are increasingly adopting tech tools to help students save time by helping them perform chores more efficiently.

Advantages

Easy-to-use: The teacher apps are easy to set up. Teachers can mark attendance and assign assignments to students. Furthermore, they can effectively communicate with parents too.

Time-saving: They help them add students, manage batches, conduct special classes and even exams. Teachers can also send out circulars, news and events, allocate student performance report cards and share images and video galleries easily with these applications.

Easy communication with parents: Parental involvement in children’s academics is paramount. Teacher apps work on this ideology and enable fast and safe communication between teachers and parents to give feedback about their child’s performance and progress.

Flexibility: The apps promote paperless administration, as teachers get the flexibility to communicate any important course-related or school-related information. They can even upload their timetable, exam date sheet, and results to the portal, allowing students to get information in real time.

Productivity: Teachers’ overall productivity improves as the routine tasks get finished in a shorter time frame and with better accuracy. Not only for teachers and the management, the apps offer various benefits for parents too, as they are able to track the progress of their children.

The writer is CEO and Founder, iScuela.