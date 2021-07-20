The call of the wild

Wildlife photography requires an understanding of animal behaviour apart from photographic skills.

Wildlife photography is usually regarded as one of the most difficult and rewarding genres due to the dynamic nature of the subject. It is based on chance and every brilliant shot has a thousand squandered possibilities behind it. These wildlife photographers from India use their work to talk about wildlife conservation and also offer tips online to budding photographers.

“My love for Nature got me hooked to the camera,” says Jayanth, who was an IT professional before becoming a full-time wildlife photographer. He is best known for fusing natural and fine art elements and portraying them from unique perspectives. His international experience ranges from Southeast Asia to Brazil, Canada to Eastern Africa, and Norway to East Russia. He partnered with Amazon India to launch an online photography club, Shutterbug, and recently launched ‘Toehold Academy’, app through which he takes online classes.

A Karnataka native, he quit his engineering job in 1993 to pursue photography full-time. His work combines skill, passion and concern for the depletion of natural resources. His tutorials can be accessed through his app, Sudhir Shivaram Photography. He believes that a thorough grasp of and concern for animals is required to comprehend the message behind a shot. He is also one of the founding members of India Nature Watch, and a member of the Canon Professional Photographers’ Panel.

She began photographing wildlife in 2003 while visiting the Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, Rajasthan. When taking masterclasses on wildlife photography, she emphasises the three Ps: patience, perseverance and passion. Over the last decade, she has visited documented some of the world’s rarest bird species, many of which are endangered. Her work aims to raise awareness about the country’s abundant natural riches and the significance of protecting them.

Not only does wildlife photography require photography skills but also field craft skills, as some animals and birds are difficult to approach. Therefore, understanding their behaviour is necessary to predict their activities.

The writer is Business Head - Market Expansion, Classplus