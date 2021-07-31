Future of work

How do we prepare our students for the workplace, in the new normal?

With the pandemic disrupting the conventional job market, several opportunities are emerging for individuals willing to gain unconventional work experience. Lately, organisations have also changed their perception of the physical aspect of jobs. For example, administrative jobs in hospitals now come under computer-based work that can be done remotely. Also, jobs in retail, food and beverages, consumer durables and more have been transformed, with the emergence of e-commerce and on-demand service industries. Thus, students need to prepare for the new normal. Here are some ways in which to do so:

Break the linearity: We have always believed that successful careers should focus on moving up. Surprisingly, not everyone’s career moves linearly. We have heard of graduates starting organic farming and revolutionising the agriculture industry, or quitting a high-paying job to set up an on-demand service company. From food delivery to e-Commerce, there are many examples of successful companies that create several jobs. For instance, an e-commerce giant opened 100,000 new roles during the pandemic. The future will be a mix of every kind of job, and the perception of emerging graduates towards this trend will be crucial to a successful economy.

Put yourself out there: Intent and commitment are important to build a sustainable and successful career. Every day, thousands of graduates share their email IDs and CVs in the comments section of job ads and content posted by organisations on professional networking platforms. However, how often do graduates share well-informed ideas that are useful for both the organisation and the individual? Enhance your chances at giving the best start to your career by proactively reaching out to people for work experience, not a high-paying job; expressing interest in gaining expertise, not job responsibilities; talking to other people about improving their field of work; and offering to assist them with your knowledge

Be the right candidate: Your ability to persuade employers is key to inspiring them into hiring you. This doesn’t mean high scores in your academics, or being flawless in an interview. Employers look for skills such as active learning, originality, creativity, analytical and problem-solving abilities, reasoning, and resilience. While studying, seek out opportunities for temporary work, do some gigs and freelancing work, and intern wherever possible. These will help acquire skills and strengthen your CV.

Get comfortable with technology: Updating yourself and focusing on learning new technologies will be key to your success. If your curriculum gives you limited scope for learning about emerging technologies such as AI, Neural network, Internet of Things, Automation, Blockchain, and more, invest time and effort into getting comfortable with them. Digital transformation is crucial to an evolved world. While we wait for the conventional job markets to recover, employers already acknowledge that today’s students are more likely to be resilient, courageous, and flexible, given their experiences during this pandemic.

The writer is the Divisional Vice-President and Head of Human Resources, ADP India