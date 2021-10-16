In more than just one discipline

An interdisciplinary approach can help students prepare for higher education, especially if they’re looking to go abroad

In earlier times, students chose a course based on a skill or subject they liked. Today, there is a need to follow an interdisciplinary approach while preparing for higher education, especially in a foreign university. This involves integrating multiple skills and knowledge of various disciplines to make one more ready for smart work and innovations.

Comprehensive approach

This is where the Constructivist Paradigm comes into play. This theory suggests that every person creates his/her perception and knowledge of everything around them based on their experiences. Aligning an interdisciplinary approach with this makes students more inquisitive, decisive and skilful. The advantages of an interdisciplinary approach is that it gives the student the power to implement their knowledge in real-life situations, makes them better collaborators and communicators, improves their problem-solving skills ad makes them both analytical and creative.

Role of a counsellor

One of the crucial stages when students need counselling is in high school, when there is lack of awareness about ways to explore their interests. A counsellor can help students create a roadmap, introduce them to different professions and make them aware of possible opportunities. Co-curricular and extracurricular involvement is essential in these years. When it comes to college students, counsellors can encourage them to take up internships, create portfolios, opt for voluntary work or start a club. Today, students can create a digital portfolio that allows them to enhance their skills and present themselves to the world.

What students can do

Participate in co-curricular activities such as MUN, science projects, speech and drama, debate, competitions, and so on.

Focus on extracurricular activities like sports, dance, music that could overlap with school activities.

Mentor other students or participate in voluntary work for community building

Build YouTube videos and digital training sessions.

Take up internships not only in subject-specific domains but also in other areas like content writing or research-oriented projects.

Take on leadership/collaborative roles that will help build communication and negotiation skills.

Create an impressive research project/report at college that shows context, action and result

Participate in inter-college competitions in areas of interest.

The writer is the founder and CEO, TNI Career Counselling