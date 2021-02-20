Is baking the new engineering?

Changing lifestyles have led to a boom in the industry and a career as a baker is both rewarding and satisfying

With the COVID-19 lockdown gaining steam, many people started learning new hobbies and skills. One that witnessed a huge spike among the young generation was baking.

Even before the pandemic, many had let go their cushy jobs to follow their heart and whip up breads, cakes, desserts and more. A humongous change in consumer habits and lifestyles has shaped the baking industry in India.

Here are a few reasons why baking as a career is perhaps the new engineering:

Booming demand: One of the largest segments in the food processing sector, baking, is witnessing a robust growth recently. There has been a proliferation of bakery chains and a myriad companies that offer baked products alongside a line of biscuits. With huge growth potential, capacity for innovation, and job opportunities, a career in the industry is rapidly becoming more feasible and rewarding in India.

Flexible schedule: While the majority of the bakeries and restaurants are open all day, a baker who supplies them can schedule work shifts according to his/her convenience. One has the freedom to finish a week’s work in three days and take off the other days.

Instant feedback: The customer’s reaction determines the baker’s success and feedback is immediate. Learn from the faults and work on improving. Keep track of the best-sellers and see which ones the customers are ignoring. This will tell you what you need to work on.

On one’s own: Working as a baker involves gaining hands-on experience in managing supplies, maintaining hygiene standards and dealing with people. All this helps develop solid skill sets to run a business. You can bake and be your own boss.

Therapeutic medium: Baking can be both addictive and meditative, as it requires time, concentration and patience to get your products to be the way you want them. The process helps manage and reduce stress and anxiety and is therefore therapeutic as well.

Despite the challenges, the industry forecast is positive and will likely exceed $12 billion by 2024.

The demand for healthier products from the health and fitness industry offers a chance to produce guilt-free products. Apart from the health aspect, there’s also the fact that baking involves fun and creativity in equal measure.

The writer is the founder, Academy of Pastry & Culinary Arts.