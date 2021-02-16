Flying start

How a BBA and MBA in Aviation Management can help aspirants go places

Aviation has always been a lucrative career option. Though badly hit by the pandemic, multiple expert reports and studies claim that it will see a significant boom in the next two years. For those looking to make it big in aviation, there cannot be a better time. However, there will be infrastructural, policy and operational changes. Initiatives such as UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik), regional airport development, and Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) of the Government of India suggest a better future for the Indian aviation industry. Studies also predict that Indian companies will invest nearly $300 billion for procuring 2,100 new aircraft, thus preparing for the upcoming expansion. The industry will also attract huge investments from new sources for the fleet and workforce expansion and new airports.

Trends suggest that the aviation industry will achieve a major increase in passenger growth in the next few years. This will require expansion of the workforce and so job opportunities will increase. The industry is known to hire a diversified workforce, where some come with a specialised skill set and others with overall expertise in multiple domains. However, the industry will focus on recruiting more individuals falling under the latter category as that is where proper training and education will come into play, and those with professional degrees from established institutions will have an edge.

Down to brass stacks

As the industry will aim to hire people who already possess some skills-sets and training in order to reduce costs, courses such as BBA and MBA in Aviation Management add the desired qualifications with sector specific training and exposure, as they are industry-specific. Since such courses train aspirants in cargo, safety and security, customer service, ticketing, fleet management, ground handling, medical tourism, crew scheduling, and other aspects, those with such degrees will have an edge in recruitment drives.

Those with these degrees can work as customer service managers, aviation planners, resource managers, analysts, consultants, flight dispatchers, administrators, operations head, cargo managers, training managers and many more positions.

The writer is CEO of ICR