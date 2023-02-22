Government asks all states, UTs to make 6 years minimum age for Class 1 admission

February 22, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The Ministry of Education has directed all States and Union Territories to fix the minimum age for admission in Class 1 as six years, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the new National Education Policy (NEP), the foundational stage consists of five years of learning opportunities for all children (between 3 to 8 years) that includes three years of preschool education and then Classes 1 and 2.

"The policy thus promotes seamless learning and development of children from pre-school to class 2. This can only be done by ensuring accessibility to three years of quality preschool education for all children studying in Anganwadis or government, government-aided, private and NGO-run preschool centers," a senior MoE official said.

"The Ministry has directed State Governments and UT administrations to align their age to admission with the policy and provide admission to class 1 at the age of six years and above," the official added.