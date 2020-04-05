Get down to the basics

The National Defence Academy (NDA) exam is a gateway to the Defence Service. NDA, which is a training ground for defence personnel, follows a stringent procedure to induct the country’s future soldiers. To sail through the NDA exam, you need to possess not only factual knowledge but an intriguing personality and sound health. Here are some tips and advice to help you crack the rigorous exam:

Brush up your fundamentals: First, you should be well-aware of the syllabus and pattern of the exam. Stay updated about the changes implemented, if any, and prepare accordingly. Revise and re-revise the basics.

Sharpen your quantitative skills: Math is one of the core subjects of the written test. Hence, fast calculations and a stronghold on the basics are prerequisites for getting through the exam. Go back to basics, try to solve as many questions as you can, and develop clarity on the various concepts.

Read an English newspaper every day: This will serve two purposes. First, it will expand your vocabulary. Second, it will build your knowledge of national and international current affairs. This will determine your performance in the General Ability Test (GAT). GAT assesses the English proficiency and general knowledge of candidates. And, an English newspaper is the best tool to polish these skills. Turn the pages of your grammar book, scroll through economic magazines, and catch up on policy updates.

Make your own notes: Just reading will not get you through the doors of NDA; you need to write as well. Whatever you read and learn, jot it down in a notebook. Make your own notes, draft your own study book. Make charts, tables, listicles, or work on visual cues and cards. Doing this will help you during revision. During the final days of the exam, you will not get the time to scroll through the entire study material. That is when your notes will come to your rescue.

Practise quality sample papers: It would be a no-brainer to say that practice is what differentiates qualifiers from non-qualifiers. However, what you practise is as important as how much to practise. Don’t pick any practice paper at random and go about solving it. Every book is not worth your time, nor is it advisable to practise every sample paper. Analyse the ones available in the market, compare them and choose the ones that offer the best. Previous years’ papers would be more reliable.

Focus on your health and fitness: Physical and mental fitness is the most crucial parameter to mark one's entry into NDA. No matter how good your preparation and performance is in the written tests, it all comes down to your health and fitness levels. So, don’t just immerse yourself in books. Pay attention to your fitness too. Many candidates are rejected every year on medical grounds. Do not let that be the reason for you. Get yourself medically examined, get your health in order, and polish your personality.

Finally, be dedicated to your goal and determined towards your preparation. Build a study plan, develop a strategy, and focus on your health, attitude, and personality. Analyse your weak areas and work on them. Focus on your communication skills too.

The writer is Founder and CEO, EduGorilla.