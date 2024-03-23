I am 24 years old and have a B.Com with over two years of work experience. I want to pursue an MBA and have quit my job to prepare for the CAT. Am I too old to do an MBA? Natasha

Dear Natasha,

No, you are not too old to study further. But ensure that doing an MBA aligns with your long-term goals and objectives. Identify your specialisation as it will contribute to your professional development. Your work experience will help as it offers a practical advantage. The CAT is a tough exam, so, develop a well-structured study plan and consider joining a coaching centre or an online training programme that will give you the discipline and time management skills you need.

I am currently pursuing a degree in Economics. How can I get an Economics-related job in the U.K.? Aparna

Dear Aparna,

Do well in your current course and cover key and relevant areas such as microeconomics, macroeconomics, and econometrics. Apply for a Master’s programme in the U.K. based on your career goals, as many positions require a Master’s or Ph.D. in Economics. Stay updated and informed about the current trends, policies, and industry developments. Specific job requirements will vary and so you might need to tweak your application and resume to highlight relevant skills and experiences. Work on developing your quantitative and analytical skills and proficiency in statistical software like Stata, R, or Python; gain practical experience through internships and summer jobs; and join professional associations to network and meet professionals in the field. Attend career fairs, conferences, seminars and company presentations to learn about various job openings. Explore portals like Indeed, LinkedIn, and industry-specific websites to find related jobs. Build an online presence to showcase your education, skills and relevant experiences.

I completed B.Sc. Industrial Microbiology and Biochemistry in 2023. I wish to pursue M.Sc. Psychology. Is this possible? Hisana

Dear Hisana,

In India, the eligibility criteria for M.Sc. Psychology is an undergraduate degree in Psychology. But many universities also accept students from diverse undergraduate Science backgrounds, so it is essential to check the admission mandate, criteria and specific requirement of the universities and colleges that you are interested in. While it possible to pursue a Master’s in Psychology abroad even if your undergraduate degree is in a different field, you may need to fulfil certain prerequisites to complete the foundational knowledge necessary by taking additional classes or credits to meet the requirements. Some universities offer pre-Master’s programmes or post-Baccalaureate courses to help students bridge this gap and complete this mandatory requirements. Check the college website for admission requirements and start a discussion with the academic counsellor to understand their process. You might also need a GRE score, letters of recommendation (LORs) from professors or professionals about your abilities and academic potential in the field of psychology and a compelling statement of purpose (SOP) that outlines your motivation to do a Master’s in the field. Highlight all relevant experiences, such as internships, research projects, or work experiences that demonstrate your interest in and commitment to the field.

I am 21 years old and in the final year of B.A. English through IGNOU. While I want to do my PG, I am unable to do so due to my financial situation. What are the possible options for a job? Sabith

Dear Sabith,

Financial difficulties can be a challenge. However, there are various job options available. Your skills in communication, critical thinking, and writing are valuable in several fields. Here are some potential options that may not be directly related to your field of study but can serve as a stepping stone to gaining work experience and financial stability. Explore opportunities and study further when your financial situation improves. You can be: a content writer, creator or editor in websites, blogs, and marketing materials; a copywriter in advertising agencies and marketing firms for advertisements, promotional materials, and campaigns; a social media manager to manage the online presence of organisations and companies; a customer service representative at a call centre, addressing inquiries and concerns; or a freelance writer on platforms like Upwork or Fiverr. Other options include teaching, tutoring, working as administrative assistant, a data entry operator, digital marketing assistant or sales and marketing assistant