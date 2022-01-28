Five reasons to choose online degree courses

What makes online degrees the go-to option for so many?

In India, higher education has seen has increasing acceptance of alternative learning modes such as hybrid and online learning. In 2020, the University Grants commission (UGC), which governs the higher education domain, allowed select Indian universities to officially offer undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes online. Learners from all sections, especially those who were unable to continue their education due to distance, work, or other constraints, embraced online learning. Affordability, accessibility, convenience, and flexibility meant that several students from rural areas and financially backward backgrounds are able to get the college education they always dreamt of. As a cascading result, the nation is also on its way to achieving a higher gross enrolment ratio. Let’s look at why online dergees are popular:

Flexible learning: Balancing daily routine, work, and life is critical to having an efficient study environment. In the online mode, you have full authority over your education and can earn degrees from globally recognised universities without leaving your job or disrupting your schedule. You set a timetable for your learning amid other commitments and motivate yourself to focus on studying. By the time you earn your degree, you will have demonstrated self-motivation, better time management, and critical thinking — skills needed to grow in the workplace. With anytime access to study material, simplified concepts and bite-sized content, frequent faculty interactions, and exposure to industry perspectives, you comprehend lessons even more effectively.

Affordable: Without having to budget for physical infrastructure or large administrative costs, online education makes obtaining quality college degrees a far more pocket-friendly option. Universities also provide easy payment options, loans, and fee-waiving scholarships. Being online also reduces other expenses such as travel costs, food, and lodging. Study material is free and easily downloadable.

Quality of education and effective collaboration: In a digitally connected world, virtual collaboration has high significance. Learners who pursue online degree programmes become proficient in communicating with their peers, instructors, and mentors through online channels. This helps develop communication, presentation, and collaboration skills while studying. Additionally, some universities have global industry leaders deliver some classes helping students build a network across borders and gain a global perspective.

Age-agnostic education: Online degrees have made it possible for people of all ages and working professionals to obtain a higher education. Women, especially homemakers, can resume their education that was paused due to various familial responsibilities.

Ease of accessibility: Since these programmes are delivered online, students anywhere can enroll as long as they have a reliable Internet connection. They can now fulfill their educational dreams without having to move out of home, office, or city.

The writer is the CEO, UNext