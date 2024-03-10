Find your way

I finished B.Com. in 2017 and have been preparing for the UPSC and other government exams. I don’t have any work experience. I would like to do an MBA/PGDM from a reputed institute. Which course or college should I consider? I am also interested in photography. Are there any media-related MBA courses? Vivek

Dear Vivek,

Start preparing for entrance exams like CAT, XAT, and MAT for institutes like the IIMs, XLRI, FMS (Delhi University), SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), and others. Some reputed programmes accept candidates with no or limited work experience. Look for those that accept fresh graduates. Consider specialisations in media, communications, or advertising that align with your interest in photography. Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA) and Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC) offer specialised courses in media-related management. Check the eligibility criteria, course structure, and placement records. Highlight your interest in photography in your application and SoPs. Articulate your career goals, explain the gap in your resume, and highlight how an MBA aligns with your aspirations. Connect with alumni and professionals in the field, attend webinars and open houses to gain insights into their programmes.

I have joined a three-year LLB programme in Delhi. What other courses can I pursue alongside for a better CV? V. Chaudhary

Dear V. Chaudhary,

Start by enhancing your verbal and written communication skills. Join public speaking clubs, workshops or courses that focus on effective communication. Improve your legal research skills and writing abilities. Take online courses or workshops focused on legal research methods, drafting legal documents, and writing opinions. Develop your ability to analyse complex situations, think critically, and solve problems. Engage in debates, participate in moot court competitions, and practice case studies to sharpen these skills. Courses or workshops in negotiation skills and mediation techniques can help with dispute resolution and client counselling. Learn a foreign language, if you aim to specialise in international law or work in a diverse legal environment. Consider certifications in specialised areas such as IPR, corporate law, human rights law ... Familiarise yourself with software and technology used in the legal profession through courses on tech tools, e-discovery, or legal research databases. Explore courses in public policy, management, or business law to broaden your understanding of interdisciplinary aspects. Try internships, clerkships, or volunteering at law firms, legal clinics, or NGOs for practical experience. Attend seminars, conferences, or workshops, join professional associations, and build a strong network within the community.

I am in Class 9 and have decided to do PCB in Class 11. What are my options after school? Kurup

Dear Kurup,

Your options include MBBS (Medicine or Surgery), or BDS. In alternative medicine, you can try courses such as BAMS, BHMS, or BUMS. Today, B.Pharm., BPT. are also lucrative fields. A B.Sc. Nursing or General Nursing and Midwifery course also offers options in healthcare. If you want to become a veterinarian, you can try a B.V.Sc. or Bachelor’s in Animal Husbandry.

Other options include B.Sc. in Biology, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Botany, Zoology, Genetics, or specialisations in Environmental Science, Agricultural Sciences, Marine Biology, or Wildlife Biology. You can opt for Master’s programmes in Biological Sciences, Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, and consider doing an M.Phil. or Ph.D. for a career in research and academia

Across the Allied Health Sciences, courses include Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT), Radiography, Optometry, Speech Therapy, or Occupational Therapy.

You can combine an interest in biology to explore fields like Bioinformatics, Biomedical Engineering, Forensic Science, or Nutrition and Dietetics.

I am in Class 11 Humanities stream. I like both Economics and Political Science. Can I do both subjects for graduation? What are my job opportunities? Anavadya

Dear Anavadya,

Many universities offer a double major in Economics and Political Science. With pure Economics, you can be an Economist, a Financial Analyst, a Market Researcher/Analyst, a Policy Analyst or a Banker with Finance roles. With pure Political Science, you can be a Political Analyst, an International Relations Specialist, a Political Researcher, a Journalist or a media person. A double major will give you a versatile skill set that includes critical thinking, research abilities, data analysis, and an understanding of socio-economic and political systems. This opens a wide range of careers in both public and private sectors, research organisations, think tanks, international organisations, academia, media, and more. Before choosing your courses, explore the specific programmes and their curriculum. Engage in internships, extracurricular activities, and networking opportunities to gain practical experience and explore your interests further.