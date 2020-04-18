Explore and learn

It is said that “There is no greater education than travel”. Going by my most recent experience, I couldn’t agree more. Ever since I can remember, I have always aspired to visit a foreign country. So, I was thrilled when I got an opportunity to undertake a fully sponsored educational trip to Singapore, as part of an education campaign called #CuriousFeet by Pickyourtrail. For someone who hasn’t even travelled outside my state, the chance to visit another country and immerse in its culture was a dream come true.

During the course of my trip, I was part of a number of experiences first-hand. At the Night Safari, the world’s first nocturnal zoo, I got to observe the behaviour of nocturnal and crepuscular animals in their natural habitat. It made me realise that so much more can be learnt from mere observation than studying from a textbook alone.

Next, I visited Southeast Asia’s first Universal Studios theme park, with its share of attractive rides and attractions in several themed zones. Even as I had a lot of fun on the thrilling rides, I learnt how to enjoy my own company and manage things independently. Exploring other popular attractions of Singapore such as the giant observation wheel, Merlion Park, ArtScience Museum and Garden Bay helped me learn more about the culture and architecture that Singapore is famous for. I was in awe of how clean, safe and organised the city was. Interacting with fellow tourists helped build my confidence and appreciate other cultures.

My trip made me realise how powerful travel as a medium for education is. Travelling to new places far outweighs learning within the safe confines of a classroom; after all, it expands one’s theoretical knowledge and perception of the world around. It was enriching to experience a new culture first-hand and push myself out of my comfort zone. The team at Pickyourtrail enhanced my experience with their support in planning and organising my trip.

Sandhya Arumugam is a second-year BCA student at Tagore Arts and Science College, Chennai.