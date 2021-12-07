Building the right product

What are the courses one needs to do for a career in Product Management?

Product Management is is associated with Branding and Marketing Management and a product manager helps build the right product for the company’s business growth and continuity. It involves the development of new products, services, or any business technologies for a better customer experience.

Product Management deals in different stages of product development and managing the product life cycle (PLM). This business function has different stages including product scoping, design analysis, development, engineering, and testing.

Courses

There are several specialised courses that can help them to learn how to create product strategies and equip them with the ability to deﬁne the right metrics for the success of the brand or product. Here’s a quick look at some of them:

Bachelor of Business Management (BBM): This three-year undergraduate programme prepares students to acquire a range of analytical skills needed and focuses on entrepreneurial, leadership, and interpersonal skills.

Master of Applied Management (MAM): A two-year post-graduate programme that the students to solve business problems, it provides in-depth knowledge of business management including finance, operations, law and ethics, business technology, among others.

Master of International Business (MIB): A sought-after two-year postgraduate programme, it focuses on preparing the student to develop the capacity to compete in the global market.

Master of Marketing Management (MMM): Another two-year postgraduate programme, this enables students to acquire a set of skills in marketing and the fundamentals of management and includes planning, analysing, implementing, and evaluating the insights that help in improving product experience based on customer behaviour.

Master of Management Studies: This combines theoretical knowledge of management and applying the skills learnt in a real-world environment. The combination of theory and practice make it one of the top Product Management courses.

Career

The role and responsibilities of Product Manager may vary from company to company. Some of the job roles include Associate or Senior Product Manager. With industry experience, higher positions also open up. The positions are also financially rewarding.

The writer is the Co-Founder, College Disha