Tamil Nadu engineering merit list released

Two of the top 10 in the engineering merit list released by Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2019 are from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) stream schools and one girl is from Andhra board.

The TNEA committee for 2019 released the merit list for 1,03,150 applicants to engineering seats for the current academic year.

Higher education minister K.P. Anbalagan, who released the list, said the delay was due to the department's efforts to find students who had not come for verification of certificates on the appointed date.

He added that the department had tried to reach the students using the phone numbers they had provided.

It transpired that the students had gone to browsing centres to submit applications instead of the TNEA facilitation centres.

“We suspect that 4,000 of the 7,000 students who contacted us following our announcement, may have gone to browsing centres,”he said.

This year there will be 479 colleges for counselling. According to the minister, 15 colleges had opted out of admission process. Anna University has also reduced as many as 270 seats in its colleges and university departments.

Counselling from June 25

Counselling, which was originally scheduled to begin on Thursday, will commence on June 25, with differently-abled candidates being called first. Counselling for wards of ex-servicemen will be held on June 26, and for sports persons on June 27.

Counselling for vocational stream will be held from June 26 to 28. These will be in-person counselling at the Central Polytechnic College in Taramani, Chennai.

Counselling for general category candidates will be held from July 3 to 28.

Candidates may check their details on the website of Directorate of Technical Education. If they notice errors in the application forms they may contact the following numbers: 044-22350523/27/29 in addition to 044-22351014/15