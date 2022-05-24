NIT-Calicut, Tata Elxsi join hands for research on electric vehicles

NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna and Tata Elxsi vice president S. Shaju at the signing of the MoU in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

The National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Elxsi for collaborative research on e-mobility and associated technologies.

NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna and Tata Elxsi vice president and transportation business unit head S. Shaju signed the MoU at a function held at the NIT-C on Tuesday.

The MoU sought to encourage exchange of industry professionals, faculty members and students of NIT-C through sponsored research projects, internships, industrial training, sharing of research and development facilities and equipment to promote academic and industrial research, said a press release here.

As part of the MoU, a centre of excellence in electric mobility will be established to foster research in transport electrification and associated embedded software under the leadership of Nikhil Sasidharan and M.P. Shreelakshmi of the electrical engineering department. The centre’s first project on electric vehicle motor design with C-Electric, a start-up, was also signed on the occasion.