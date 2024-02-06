IIM-K imparts management, governance training to 30 international delegates

February 06, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

A five-day training programme on ‘Leadership 4.0 -Management and Governance in the Emerging World of Digital Leadership’, conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, concluded in Kozhikode recently.

A total of 30 participants from 23 partner countries were trained in the scientific aspects of leadership and management under the programme funded by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The IIM-K first hosted ITEC participants in 2019, and this was the sixth batch of delegate participants to have visited Kozhikode for an on-campus offline training programme.

A release said the programme was an exploration of the four themes that constitute the four disciplines of ‘Leadership 4.0’ - “authenticity (closing the gap between you and your own reality), connectivity (creating resonance), productivity (the art of undoing), and possibility (changing mental models)“.

Classroom sessions consisting of immersion networking events were conducted by the IIM-K’s expert faculty members led by Director Debashis Chatterjee and covered themes including mindful leadership, Indian economy, creativity for social innovation, negotiation skills, and communicating in a disruptive world.

The participants were from Chile, Maldives, Myanmar, Brazil, Ghana, Cambodia, Paraguay, Guatemala, Guyana, Nepal, Thailand, Turkey, Kenya, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Botswana, Philippines, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and the Dominican Republic.

A full-day study tour with field visits to the neighbouring Wayanad district was also organised for the delegates to help them gain insights into the hugely successful community-driven initiatives such as the ‘Nenmeni Sudha Jala Vitharana Society’ project along with a visit to the Achoor Tea Factory and Tea Museum. Later, a cultural tour to explore Indian handicrafts and traditions through a visit to Sargaalaya Arts and Crafts Village was also organised.

Speaking at the conclusion of the programme, Mr. Chatterjee thanked the MEA for its support in conducting the programme and the participants for their active contribution to knowledge-sharing.