Cusat’s marine engineering students bag lucrative job offers

December 11, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The B. Tech Marine Engineering graduates of the 2019-2023 batch at the Kunjali Marakkar School of Marine Engineering, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), have earned attractive job offers from leading companies in the shipping sector.

Nearly 71 cadets, including four women, have been placed in reputed firms such as Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Synergy Maritime, Fleet Management, Seaspan Shipping, Maersk Shipping, SIMA Marine, Seven Islands Shipping and Lloyd’s Register of Shipping, according to a release.

The selected candidates will be entitled to a total monthly salary of ₹75,000 to ₹1,25,000 initially. After completing six-month sailing period, they will be eligible to appear for Class IV competency examinations conducted by the Directorate General of Shipping. Upon becoming certified engineer officers, they will be eligible for promotion as fourth engineer officers, says the release.

