CUCET for 12 Central varsities from Sept. 15

It will be a 120-minute, multiple choice, computer-based test

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) will be held on September 15, 16, 23 and 24 for admission to undergraduate, integrated and postgraduate programmes at 12 of the newer Central universities.

It will be conducted as a 120-minute, multiple choice, computer-based test, according to a National Testing Agency (NTA) notice.

Registrations opened on Monday, and the last date to register is September 1. According to a statement from the Central University of Punjab, which is acting as this year’s nodal institution for the consortium that administers the examination and counselling process, the two Central universities of Kashmir and Orissa have opted out of the consortium this year and will invite applications for admission separately.

From the next academic year 2022-23, CUCET will cover admissions for all 45 Central universities, including the older and more prestigious ones such as the Delhi University and the Jawaharlal Nehru University. The Centre had initially proposed to expand the test this year itself, in accordance with recommendations in the National Education Policy, but decided to delay implementation due to COVID-19 disruptions.

The 12 participating institutions this year are the Assam University, and the Central Universities of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, South Bihar and Tamil Nadu.