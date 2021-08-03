The University of Calicut is planning to announce the results of sixth semester undergraduate courses before the Onam holidays. According to the Controller of Examinations, the results include those of distance education courses too. A release said on Tuesday that the staff of Pareeksha Bhavan were working without taking offs so that the results were out by August 16. The holidays start on August 19. Uploading of the tabulated marks of evaluated answer scripts was on, the release added.
Calicut varsity sixth semester UG results before Onam holidays
Staff Reporter
KOZHIKODE,
August 03, 2021 20:34 IST
Staff Reporter
KOZHIKODE,
August 03, 2021 20:34 IST
Related Articles
Close X
New academic session in varsities by October 1, admission process to be completed by September 30: UGC
VP Venkaiah Naidu welcomes decision of 14 engineering colleges to offer courses in regional languages
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Aug 3, 2021 8:36:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/education/colleges/calicut-varsity-sixth-semester-ug-results-before-onam-holidays/article35704995.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story