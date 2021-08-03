Calicut varsity sixth semester UG results before Onam holidays

The University of Calicut is planning to announce the results of sixth semester undergraduate courses before the Onam holidays. According to the Controller of Examinations, the results include those of distance education courses too. A release said on Tuesday that the staff of Pareeksha Bhavan were working without taking offs so that the results were out by August 16. The holidays start on August 19. Uploading of the tabulated marks of evaluated answer scripts was on, the release added.