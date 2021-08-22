Webinar on public policy

The School of Public Policy, MIT World Peace University, Pune and The Hindu Education Plus bring to you a webinar on ‘Understanding public policy and its career prospects’ on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 4.30 p.m.

The webinar will be suitable for school students, graduates and postgraduates interested in pursuing courses in public policy, and for government servants.

Panelists for the webinar are retired IAS officer Mahesh Zagade; Rajya Sabha MP, economist, educationist and author Narendra Jadhav; and senior director, MIT World Peace University and advisor, KPMG Ravindranath Patil. The session will be moderated by R. Sujatha, deputy editor, The Hindu.

To register for the webinar visit : https://bit.ly/THPUB or scan the QR Code