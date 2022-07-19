Climate job fair to be held online on July 20

Terra.do, a global climate school and careers platform, is conducting an online climate jobs fair on July 20. Recruiters and hiring managers from TATA Power, Yulu, ElectricPe, Pyse, String Bio and Climes will be among those recruiting for diverse roles at the fair, says a press release.

Interested candidates need to register on Terra.do’s app. Registration is also open for employers, recruiters and hiring managers. On the app, candidates can shortlist the roles they are interested in and attend live presentations by employers.

The event would throw up job offers in software, hardware and design, data science and analysis, managerial functions, communication, research, sales and consumer relations.

The employers are offering both remote and on-site jobs across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other Tier-I cities. Participation in the event is free of cost.