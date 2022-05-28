Build a career in AI

What you must know about AI before choosing it as a career

As the fourth industrial revolution soldiers on, it’s evident that nearly every aspect of our lives is being driven by technology — especially after the robust digitisation push because of the pandemic.

The bottom line is that AI is everywhere, whether it is entertainment (streaming), food (delivery apps), healthcare and more. We are inching towards a world where AI will radically change our lives. Self-driving cars, robotaxis and autonomous vehicles being used by food delivery companies, for instance, have made driverless AI technology a reality. Here’s what you need to know before pursuing a career in this field.

Employment opportunities

AI is a field in Computer Science that teaches machines how to understand the human mind and react like humans. It aims to build machines that can think, behave and understand the way humans do. Physical and manual skills will decline as we see digital bots and robots become mainstream. However, as the demand for workplace automation increases, it will create more opportunities for new-age engineers, designers, and technically skilled personnel. Entry-level opportunities include machine learning engineers, data scientists and product managers. Job opportunities abound in domains such as Robotics, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Speech Recognition and Business Intelligence.

Since AI is an advanced technology that is still under evolution, almost every tech company uses research scientists that apply machine learning, deep learning, and computational statistics to make new advances. These are a few options among many that will soon be required in every sector. The need for human-like interactions will continue to lead the growth of career opportunities for linguists, HCI (human computer interaction) designers, behavioural scientists, ethnographic researchers, and phycologists.

Career paths

For technical roles, it is important to have a foundation in Maths, Engineering, or Science along with proficiency in programming languages like Python, Kotlin, MATLAB, etc. Entry-level roles are recommended for graduates with degrees in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or Information Technology. Senior-level managerial, research and higher positions require a Master’s degree or Ph.D. in fields like Robotics, Physics, and others. For roles that depend more deeply on the human factor within AI, a degree in Social Science — the expansive field that covers disciplines such as Economics, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Anthropology, History, and Linguistics — is recommended.

If you don’t have the required skills, the good news is that upskilling has never been easier. Online courses will help you learn new programming techniques and develop marketable skills.

Proactively seek out opportunities, connect with senior people and the leading voices of the field, and follow and network with professionals on online platforms and professional communities. Finding a mentor will get your foot into the door. To build a career, share your learnings and give back to the community; for example, as a programmer, you can contribute to Open Source platforms.

