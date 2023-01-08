Career in the Aesthetics industry

January 08, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Driven by the universal need to look good and presentable, India’s beauty and aesthetics industry is growing exponentially. A 2020 report pegged the beauty and personal care industry at ₹ 54,558 crores and this is expected to have a compound annual growth rate of 10% by 2030. As a result, employment opportunities across this sector are also growing. Here are a few courses that involve the care of skin, hair and weight management. These are meant for MBBS graduates and those who have a B.Sc degree in any stream.

PG Diploma in Clinical Cosmetology

This involves the technical part of cosmetology and trichology, and covers the anatomy and physiology of skin and hair, their classification and life cycle, and the ageing process of skin, muscles, and bones. The course covers basics of hygiene, skin care and rejuvenation, products and formulations, uses of machines, treatment of acne and acne scars, cauterisation and removal of warts, moles and tattoos, exfoliation and hair removal, peels for skin pigmentation and disorders including dandruff and hair loss, and skin whitening.

Certificate courses in Botox and Fillers

Botox and fillers are a painless way to restore a youthful look to sagging skin. These courses deal with facial anatomy, ageing, assessing the face for the procedure, learning about products in the market and the correct protocol for the procedures.

Certificate course in Aesthetic Gynaecology

This course teaches non-surgical ways of dealing with conditions in the private parts including trauma and related conditions, neurological disorders, incontinence, or dryness. Procedures include platelet-rich plasma therapy, mesotherapy, high-intensity focused ultrasound, fractional CO2, chemical peels, and botox and fillers.

Intensive course in microblading and micro pigmentation

This involves dealing with issues such as scars, pimples, conditions such as vitiligo, and even hair fall. The course covers forming semi-permanent eyebrows, lip colour, hiding vitiligo, and so on. Students learn to use the colour wheel to mix and match according to the need and the correct use of the tools involved.

Intensive course in Scientific Weight Management

This course involves learning some amount of psychology to develop a customised diet plan, exercise routine and medication according to the patient’s mental and physical state. Procedures taught include laser liposuction, ultrasound liposuction, cryolipolysis, Radiofrequency lipolysis (RF) and Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS).

The writer is founder-director of Indian Institute of Cosmetology, Aesthetics and Nutrition (I2CAN)