Budget boost

Sudha Goyal, School Director, The Scottish High International School, Gurugram

The budgetary sanction for education by the government is a step in the right direction. It is a requisite in our country as education is the basis of development and evolution. The implementation of this sanction will enhance the ever-growing sector ensuring substantial growth in the youth of today and consequently the nation.

Anushka Mitra, Class IX, N.K Bagrodia Global School, Dwarka

If a country is a tree then education is its roots and it is very important to make the roots strong.

The decision of allocating 26% of the budget is a welcome move. This will definitely help students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) get a better quality of education.

Dhruv Chhabra, Class XI, Bharti Public School, Delhi

The Delhi Government's allocation for education is at 26% of the budget this year, as against 23.5% last year. The Delhi Government has put forward several proposals for the education sector like — training girls for self-defence, installing CCTV cameras in government schools, and constructing 30 new school campus and many others. These steps will help the poor children and improve the quality of education in rural areas. It will bring a bright future for the upcoming youth.

Sonia Sharma, Hans Raj Smarak Sr. Sec. School, Dilshad Garden, Delhi

Education is that valuable resource which helps us to improvise upon self and inspire us to change the world.

In this light, I must say that India is also driving its force towards enhancing the intellectual sector that is providing 26% to the education.

Moreover, joining the race, planned to work upon teacher training institute and applied science university, so as to prepare our youth par excellence.