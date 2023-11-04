Broaden your horizons

I finished M.Tech. Civil Engineering from a good college and had decent marks but could not get a job. So, I joined customer service but have quit to prepare for the competitive exams. But I feel like this isn’t working out. I am good at academics but don’t seem to get anywhere in my career. Shivani

Dear Shivani,

I am sorry that you feel so discouraged about the way your career has panned out. Please seek guidance from a professional career counsellor and/ or a therapist who can help you introspect on what went wrong and help you identify your skills, interests, strengths and long-term career goals. What will give you joy and happiness? Something that you love, that you are good at and will be paid for? Accordingly, you can upskill yourself. Networking, internships and volunteering opportunities will help test the waters. Stay patient and be proactive in your pursuit of a fulfilling career.

I am 23 and have completed my B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture from Tamil Nadu Agriculture University. I wanted to prepare for competitive exams in this field but there options in Tamil Nadu are limited. In the private sector, 90% of the work related to agriculture is marketing. Are there any short-term courses related to agriculture to develop my skills? What are my other career options? Aravind

Dear Aravind,

You can explore several short-term courses like Agribusiness Management, Precision Farming and Agriculture Technology, Soil and Water Management, Crop Protection and Pest Management, Organic Farming and Sustainable Agriculture, Horticulture and Floriculture, Post-Harvest Management, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Management. Alternative career options include becoming an agripreneur and starting your own farm or business, getting into R&D, or working with NGOs and social enterprises, teaching, agricultural journalism, finding government jobs in departments related to agriculture, rural development, and horticulture, or working abroad in organisations like FAO and other international development projects. You could also explore opportunities with companies involved in seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and other agricultural inputs and products. Network with professionals in the sector to stay updated with the latest trends and technologies, broaden your horizons and find suitable career options.

I completed my B.Tech. in Computer Science in 2020, got placed and worked till March 2021. I resigned to prepare for UPSC CSE, which I took in May 2023 but my performance was very poor. I am afraid that if I take all six attempts and still don’t clear the UPSC, I will have wasted eight years of my life. I have always dreamt of working in publishing where I can organise book events and market books. I also like event planning and management. Will it be possible to work and prepare for the UPSC exams? Geethika

Dear Geethika,

I understand your anxiety. Evaluate your UPSC preparation and identify areas where you may have fallen short. Consider seeking guidance from credible coaching institutes to improve your preparation. If you decide to try the CSE again, be realistic and arrive at a plan to effectively manage your time between prep and other interests. Time management is key and a structured study schedule helps. If publishing and organising book events and event planning is your passion, explore job opportunities in these fields. Try smaller roles, projects or internships to get experience and decide your long-term career choice. What is your plan B, C and D? It might help to see a career counsellor to identify your skills and inherent interests that your personality will enjoy long term.

I am doing my B.Com. and am interested in an MBA in Digital Marketing or in a similar area. Which institutes in India should I apply to? What are the entrance exams I should take? Jovitha

Dear Jovitha,

Institutes that offer an MBA in Digital Marketing and related fields include the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Indian School of Business (ISB), Xavier School of Management (XLRI), S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA), and Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS).

Entrance exams include the Common Admission Test (CAT), Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) and NMAT conducted the Graduate Management Admission Council. Please check the specific admission criteria and entrance exams accepted by each institute before applying. Some institutes conduct their own entrance exams and have separate application procedures, so research the process thoroughly for each institution you are interested in.