Bon app-etit

During school days, our favourite class was definitely physical education. Just the thought of running across the school ground with friends or playing a sweaty game of basketball made us happy. However, as time went by, we became engrossed in our books and other responsibilities, and exercises became a second priority. Here are two apps to get you moving and keep track of your eating habits.

Lifesum

The app has a calorie counter, healthy recipes, diet plans and a meal tracker to ensure the user eats well. Different diet plans such as sugar-free, paleo, keto, and so on, are also included for the user to follow. Lifesum has integrated with Google Fit and S Health to ensure data can be exported from one app to another, to create an all-inclusive experience for us. It also comprises a macro calculator that keeps tabs on nutritional intake. Personalised diet plans are also available in case one is allergic to certain kinds of food. (https://bit.ly/3asdZqD)

Kickboxing

As you might know, kickboxing is an amazing method of self-defence. However, more than that, it also is a form of cardio. The app strives to build the stamina, coordination and flexibility of the user, while burning calories. If performed consistently, it can also strengthen your upper body. The training programmes in the app are divided into three groups: beginner, intermediate and advanced. It also tracks calories burned every day. The app can be used anywhere, anytime, provided you have an Internet connection. (https://bit.ly/3cwRNwS)

