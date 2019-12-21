Bon App-etit

Music, without doubt, is a universal language. Apart from uniting people, it also enhances brain functioning. Therefore, it is important that music plays an important role in every student’s life. Be it discovering new songs or enhancing the quality of existing ones, working with music gives us a sense of achievement too. Here are two apps that will help students get more involved with music.

Free Music

The app, as the name suggests, is without any charges. It comprises an endless catalogue of music online, both audio and video. Since it is well catalogued, users can discover new genres and top artists, in addition to new songs. Free Music app also has the latest tracks and provides localisation in more than 50 countries. Innumerable number of playlists can be created by genre or year, or just your preferences. A floating playlist allows users to enjoy music while multitasking. (bit.ly/35x4lkI)

Boom: Music Player

This app turns any music player into a 3D surround sound equaliser. Listening to music in Spotify or a radio channel, or even a podcast turns into an immersive surround sound experience with this app, even on your earphones. Player settings can be manually changed using the 16-band or 8-band equaliser. Apart from being able to stream from Spotify, the app is connected to more than 20,000 radio and podcast stations across the world. (bit.ly/34u4JPR)