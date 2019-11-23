Bon app-etit

The Internet has never been the safest place for people to exist. The same goes for our phones too. A recent study by the University of Cambridge found that 87% of Android phones are not safe, mainly due to lax security policy. Here are two apps that will ensure the safety of your phones.

Sometimes, connecting to random Wi-Fi networks can be a huge security threat. This app keeps a lookout for safe and secure connections to ensure your data is protected. It also keeps track of your financial information or data, and alerts you if anything is exposed online. Social media accounts are also tracked to check if personal information is being revealed and therefore, at risk. Other features include restoration of identity and insurance, breach reports, scanning of URLs to ensure safe browsing, and so on. (bit.ly/32SX8ti)

Most of us have different passwords for various accounts and sometimes, it is tricky to keep track. This app is a password manager that lets you store passwords and also adds an extra layer of security to your accounts. The encryption happens by a single master password, with which you can access all your other passwords. It has a single-tap verification and ensured cloud backup too. Multiple accounts can be added and you can access your information from any computer or phone without risking your information. (bit.ly/33ZJy8X)