Board exams twice a year from 2025: Ministry of Education asks CBSE to work out logistics, no plan for semesters

The Ministry and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold consultations with school principals next month for conducting board exams twice a year

April 26, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of the Shiksha Sadan which houses the CBSE at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi. File

A view of the Shiksha Sadan which houses the CBSE at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Ministry of Education has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to work out logistics for conducting board exams twice a year from the 2025-26 academic session, according to sources.

The plan for introduction of a semester system has been ruled out, they said.

New curriculum, books for grades 3-6 from 2024-25, no change in syllabus for other classes: CBSE

The Ministry and the CBSE will hold consultations with school principals next month for conducting board exams twice a year, the sources said.

The CBSE is currently in the process of working out the modalities of how will the academic calendar be structured to accommodate another set of board exams without impacting the undergraduate admission schedule, they said.

"The ministry has asked the CBSE to work on the logistics of how will board exams be conducted twice a year. The board is working out the modalities and a consultation will be organised next month with school principals," a source said.

"The idea being explored is to conduct two editions of the board exams at the end of the year from the 2025-26 academic session but the modalities still need to be worked out. However, there is no plan to implement the semester system," the source added.

According to the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) announced by the education ministry last year, board examinations will be held twice a year to ensure that students have enough time and opportunity to perform well and get an option to retain the best score.

