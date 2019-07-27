‘Be ready for competition’

D.P. Agrawal, former chairman of Union Public Services Commission, is known for some key changes he effected in the functioning of the premier recruiting agency in the country. The far-reaching steps he initiated include introduction of aptitude tests in the recruitment procedure and e-governance initiatives that has simplified the application process. Education Plus caught up with Agrawal in Thiruvananthapuram recently, where he spoke during an interactive session with civil services aspirants organised by an IAS Academy.

Chasing the dream

There is a segregation of the types of students. Until about a decade back, a majority of the brighter ones would opt for professional courses, mainly in the hope of a settled career because the private sector industry is strong. The less bright would bide their time and attempt government-organised exams. But there has been a change in the trend. Also, students from middle and lower-middle class are coming forward. Many young doctors and engineers are looking at second options in the hope that they can make a difference in society and gain a greater level of satisfaction.

Tips for aspirants

Understand where you stand and be ready for the competition. Be clear about why you are here, and how many attempts you would want to make. Know the ground rules. It is imperative to thoroughly examine past papers. When you know that from about 12 lakh, only 1,000 or so get selected, you must do your homework. Wide reading on a variety of topics is paramount, as is unwavering motivation.

How competitive has the All India Services exams become, especially with the mushrooming of coaching centres?

Yes, coaching infrastructure has grown in leaps and bounds. A key reason is the growth of education in the country. On the flip side, this is an age of consumerism, and the underbelly of burgeoning coaching infrastructure is also apparent. But the genuine ones help in aggregation and compilation of vital study material. Quality of teaching may differ, but the study material will be useful for a conscientious aspirant.

What is the role of technology in imparting quality education?

The predominant system is, of course, a teacher-student model. A teacher decides what and how to teach. But, we are moving towards a global change of outcome-based education. We do face a shortage of quality teachers and this has to be addressed. Today, beyond the teacher, there is a lot of study material in the public domain that is easily accessible to a student. It becomes especially useful for more modern and complex topics such as artificial intelligence that a teacher may not be in a position to elucidate. I won’t say use of technology in education is hyped, but it needs proper application. More importantly, it has to be integrated and not used as a replacement.

What about brain drain? Is there any eventual gain?

Well, a student seeks education out of the country as there is no similar system set up within the country. But it is also important to move to a higher peer group. Then, perhaps, there is better research work done in some other countries. Also, it is natural to aspire for a better job, educational infrastructure and salary package. But, on the other hand, about 40% of them return as teachers. So, there is also a gain.

What were your college years like?

In the earlier days, we certainly used to work really hard. I come from a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, and we used to walk miles to reach school. We had to fight several hardships to succeed, and that prepares you to fight in life. However, that is not what everyone should face. It is always good to learn to find your own way and your strategy to tackle obstacles. When you find a solution yourself, you become creative. Spoon-feeding is your greatest enemy. My mentors were my teachers in all levels of education. My school days were sort of an extension of the gurukul system. It is important to know the difference between coaching and talking.