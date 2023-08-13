Basics of a career in Customer Relationship Management

August 13, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

As businesses strive to succeed in today’s highly competitive market, it is increasingly evident that Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is an indispensable component of any effective strategy. By implementing CRM, companies can create exceptional customer experiences, establish solid and lasting relationships, and drive sales. A satisfied customer is likely to remain loyal to the company. Therefore, organisations are allocating more resources toward CRM initiatives and adopting cutting-edge technologies to enhance customer relationships.

Gartner says the CRM software market is expected to grow over 14% through 2025. According to LinkedIn, there are currently over 2,25,000 open positions globally that require CRM skills or experience. A PwC survey says that 50% of participants agree that Digital Transformation helps improve customer experience. According to Salesforce, 80% of businesses recognise that CRM tools have different significant roles than just supporting sales and customer service professionals.

With the increasing digital presence of brands, the CRM domain plays a significant role in managing reputation, retaining customers, and providing personalised experiences. This has led to a surge in job opportunities with companies looking for skilled candidates who can help them manage and improve customer interactions. Since businesses are predominantly data-driven, the demand for CRM jobs relies on the following factors:

Data-driven insights: CRM tools help organisations collect and analyse data to gain insights into customer behavior and preferences. Therefore, businesses are hiring professionals with data analysis and interpretation skills.

Data security: The increasing importance of data has also led to a greater need for security. CRM professionals are responsible for ensuring the safety of customer data.

Cloud technology: Cloud-based CRM systems offer greater flexibility and scalability than traditional on-premises systems. As a result, there is a growing demand for professionals with experience in this area.

AI and automation: The introduction of artificial intelligence can help automate customer engagement and improve customer experience.

Personalisation and customisation: CRM professionals must create and implement strategies to deliver customised experiences that meet customers’ needs and preferences.

No need for coding knowledge: CRM jobs provide an excellent opportunity for individuals who want to enter the tech industry without learning to code. The systems are user-friendly, and individuals with a background in sales or marketing can easily transition to a career in CRM.

Skills required

Among the important certifications in this field are Microsoft Dynamics 365 Fundamentals, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Fundamentals (CRM), Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Functional Consultant, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service Functional Consultant, and Microsoft Power Platform App Maker. Other players in the market offering CRM certifications are Salesforce, Oracle, SAP, and HubSpot.

Apart from this, soft skills such as communication, collaboration, project management, customer service, and problem-solving and analytical skills are essential.

In a nutshell, the demand for CRM professionals is increasing as businesses are recognising the importance of delivering exceptional customer experiences to remain competitive.

The author is Founder and CEO, CloudThat.